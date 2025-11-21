David Pollack predicts winner of Pittsburgh-Georgia Tech matchup
The spotlight at Bobby Dodd Stadium will shine on Georgia Tech’s seniors Saturday as they host Pittsburgh in a game with major ACC title implications.
Georgia Tech enters the night at 9-1, led by quarterback Haynes King, whose dual-threat ability has fueled the nation’s top-ranked offense at 496.7 yards per game. Pittsburgh, sitting at 7-3, brings a stingy defense that ranks ninth nationally against the run but has struggled to stop teams in the red zone.
Both teams are motivated by what’s at stake. For Georgia Tech, it’s a chance to punch a ticket to Charlotte for its first conference championship appearance in more than a decade. For Pittsburgh, it’s an opportunity to spoil a contender’s celebration.
The atmosphere will be electric, with head coach Brent Key promising a packed house for senior night. He said the players “have earned the right” to close the home slate in front of a sold-out crowd.
Key has credited his seniors for shaping Georgia Tech’s physical identity, including offensive linemen Joe Fusile and Keylan Rutledge, who have anchored a unit that has allowed the offense to thrive. “It’s about the players,” Key said. “They’ve made this program what it is. This is their night.”
David Pollack Explains Why He Picked Georgia Tech Over Pittsburgh
On his See Ball Get Ball podcast, college football analyst David Pollack said he expects an explosive matchup when Pittsburgh faces Georgia Tech. “This is a high-scoring affair,” Pollack said. “This is a fun game. This is a shootout. But Haynes King gets the ball last, and Haynes King does what Haynes King does, and Georgia Tech wins the football game. But they’re both (scoring) in the 30s to me.”
Pollack praised King’s consistency and playmaking, describing him as the driving force behind Georgia Tech’s rise. “If you took Haynes King off this team, they would have four more losses,” he said.
“There’s not anybody doing more for their team.” He also noted that while Pittsburgh freshman Mason Heintschel “plays a little backyard football,” he lacks King’s experience. “One’s a freshman, one’s a senior. One’s played a ton of football, one hasn’t,” Pollack said.
King’s production speaks for itself, with 2,259 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and 807 rushing yards with 14 more scores. He accounts for nearly every major offensive statistic for the Yellow Jackets, and Pollack believes his presence makes the difference. “One has Haynes King and one doesn’t,” he said. “That’s what this boils down to.”
Georgia Tech will face Pittsburgh on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.