Eight college football teams on upset watch in Week 2
While Week 1 carried a trio of Top 10 battles, Week 2 will likely stake its claim in the realm of upsets. There are plenty of early-season cupcakes, but hidden in the mix are some interesting matchups in which the favorite could be in danger of an early-season stumble. Here's eight teams on Week 2 upset alert
Oklahoma (-5.5 vs. Michigan)
The Sooners had an impressive week 1, but step up from the FCS to Michigan for competition. Bryce Underwood might be the surprise factor here, and if he can live up to the hype in his first road start, the Sooners might be in trouble. This should be an epic QB battle, and might be more watchable than the big Week 1 games that centered on defenses.
Ole Miss (-8.5, at Kentucky)
This one could be a big danger for Lane Kiffin's Rebels. Yes, Austin Simmons was nice in Week 1, but he's got to prove it on the road and in his first SEC game. A season ago, Kentucky shut down Jaxson Dart and pulled the upset. The last four games in this series were settled by three points or less.
Iowa State (-3.5, vs. Iowa)
First, it's a rivalry game, which tends toward unpredictable, if not insane. Secondly, Iowa didn't use FCS start QB Mark Gronowski in Week 1 (44 yards passing), but that feels like a little gamesmanship. The Hawkeye defense is always stout and could channel an upset.
Syracuse (-6.5, vs. UConn)
A season ago, Syracuse was an under-the-radar team of stars. But the Orange gave up 45 points to Tennessee and didn't even pick up a sack in the game. Syracuse gave up 247 yards passing and 246 yards rushing. The Huskies could be this season's version of Syracuse, and QB Joe Fagnano could lead an upset.
West Virginia (-3.5, at Ohio)
Off a coaching change, West Virginia is trying for re-invention under RIch Rodriguez. But on a transition like that, there's often a bottoming out before the rebuild can truly begin. Ohio nearly upset Rutgers in Week 1 and won 11 games last year. Dual-threat QB Parker Navarro could upset the Mountaineers.
Florida (-17.5, vs. South Florida)
The Gators looked great against a putrid team in Week 1. But South Florida went to a top 25 Boise State team and pulled an impressive upset. The Bulls forced three turnovers in Week 1 and got a nice game from QB Byrum Brown (210 passing yards, 43 yards and two rushing TDs). Florida is a heavy favorite, but if the Gators aren't focused, they could be in for a tough afternoon.
Toledo (-7.5, vs. Western Kentucky)
While Toledo took a Week 1 loss to Kentucky, Western Kentucky has thrown the ball all over the field and rolled to a 2-0 mark with a 96-30 total margin. Maverick McIvor has thrown for 706 yards and eight touchdowns. If the Toledo offense doesn't pick things up, WKU is a very solid pick for an upset.
Louisville (-14.5, vs. James Madison)
The Dukes have been an under-the-radar solid team with 20 wins a pair of bowl bids in the last two years. Meanwhile, Louisville has plenty of athletes, but QB Miller Moss threw two picks against FCS Eastern Kentucky in Week 1. The Cardinals have more talent, but the Dukes are disciplined and won't beat themselves. That could bring about a Week 2 upset.
