Florida vs. Tulane: Gasparilla Bowl odds, prediction
Florida and Tulane square off in the 2024 Gasparilla Bowl game. Let’s take a look at how the oddsmakers are predicting the matchup.
Florida fell to 4-5 after losses to Georgia and Texas, but won its final three games of the season, including against two ranked SEC opponents to finish 7-5.
Tulane started 1-2 and nearly beat Kansas State and Oklahoma on the road, but won eight straight games to emerge as a sleeper playoff hopeful, but a loss to Memphis ended those hopes, and then the Green Wave fell to Army in the AAC Championship Game.
What do the wiseguys expect as the Green Wave and Gators meet in the postseason?
Let’s take a look at the latest prediction for Tulane vs. Florida in the 2024 Gasparilla Bowl game, according to the oddsmakers.
The bookies are siding strongly with the SEC team over its AAC challenger in this matchup.
Florida is a 12.5 point favorite against Tulane, according to the updated lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook for the matchup.
FanDuel set the total at 50.5 points for the game.
And it lists the moneyline odds for Florida at -550 and for Tulane at +400 to win outright.
Florida: -12.5 (-115)
Tulane: +12.5 (-105)
Over 50.5 points: -110
Under 50.5 points: -110
Florida vs. Tulane trends
Florida is 8-4 against the spread (66.7%) overall this season ...
Tulane is 9-4 (69.2%) ATS in ‘24 ...
Florida is 8-1 against the spread in its last 9 games ...
Tulane is 0-5 ATS in its last 5 games against an SEC opponent ...
The total went over in 13 of Florida’s last 20 games ...
Tulane has lost 17 of its last 20 games as the underdog ...
Florida is 1-5 ATS in its last 6 games against an AAC team ...
Tulane is 3-6 against the spread in its last 9 games in December ...
Florida has won 6 of its last 7 games as the favorite ...
Spread consensus pick, score prediction
A slight majority of bettors are taking the Gators to handle the Green Wave, according to the latest spread consensus picks of the game.
Florida is getting 56 percent of bets to win the game and cover the point spread.
The other 44 percent of wagers project Tulane will either win the game outright or keep the game under 13 points in a loss.
The game’s implied score suggests a comfortable victory for the Gators over the Green Wave.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Florida will defeat Tulane by a projected score of 32 to 19.
Our early pick: Florida -12.5 ... An improved Gators offense should be able to stay ahead of a Green Wave attack that won’t have its star quarterback, who entered the transfer portal.
How to watch Florida vs. Tulane
2024 Gasparilla Bowl
When: Fri., Dec. 20
Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: ESPN network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
