Predicting each game on Georgia's 2024 football schedule
After just missing out on playing for a third-straight national championship last year, the Georgia Bulldogs enter a historic 2024 football season marked by SEC expansion and the College Football Playoff increasing to 12 teams as the favorite to win a third title in four seasons.
Returning skill on both sides of the ball make the Bulldogs an easy pick to go all the way, but looking at their schedule, it would take some real doing to go the distance without a loss.
What can we expect for Georgia this season? Let's make some early game predictions with the help of ESPN's power index football analytics model.
1. Clemson
Georgia's odds: 82.3%
A big number for the Bulldogs in the opener in Atlanta, despite lining up against what should be a very strong Clemson front seven yet again, but the models aren't keen on the Tigers' vertical offense, which has been sluggish these last three seasons.
2. Tennessee Tech
Georgia's odds: 99.0%
A walkover for the Bulldogs according to the computers against a Golden Eagles squad that was ranked No. 111 in scoring offense a year ago, averaging just 17.2 points per game.
3. at Kentucky
Georgia's odds: 88.0%
A familiar face at quarterback for UK as Brock Vandagriff lines up against his original school, and he has some decent skill threats going downfield for him, too, in Bush Hamdan's pro-style offense.
4. at Alabama
Georgia's odds: 59.1%
Arguably the game in the SEC if not nationally this year, the Bulldogs are an early favorite against the Saban-less Crimson Tide on the road. Georgia is looking to avenge a loss to Bama in last year's SEC title bout and brings on enough firepower to pull it off in a huge statement game.
5. Auburn
Georgia's odds: 88.4%
The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry has gone Georgia's way every year since 2017 but last season's result was a close, 7-point win for the Bulldogs, who now come in without two of their biggest targets and facing an Auburn attack that upgraded at receiver this offseason.
6. Mississippi State
Georgia's odds: 93.9%
Home-field advantage for the Bulldogs against a defense that ranked No. 10 in total production among SEC teams a year ago, but Jeff Lebby can craft some serious offense, especially now with transfer quarterback Blake Shapen going under center.
7. at Texas
Georgia's odds: 52.4%
A narrow margin for the Bulldogs in another dynamite SEC road test against a Longhorns offense that can stack up some serious yards with Quinn Ewers back under center in tandem with a battery of elite targets who can get downfield.
8. Florida
Georgia's odds: 85.3%
Who knows what condition the Gators will be in by early November, having played an expected three ranked teams before this one and looking forward to playing four more, with UGA being the fifth. Florida should throw the ball well enough, but there are questions on a defense that struggled late last year.
9. at Ole Miss
Georgia's odds: 78.8%
An impressive number for Georgia in this road game lining up against a Rebels front seven that gained Walter Nolen and Princely Umanmielen this offseason, and an offense that returns Jaxson Dart under center surrounded by credible skill threats.
10. Tennessee
Georgia's odds: 79.4%
Georgia is a big 16.5-point favorite against the Vols, who get Nico Iamaleava at QB1 for good playing behind a solid line and with good weapons around him, not to mention UT's excellent front seven led by James Pearce on the edge, arguably college football's best overall player.
11. UMass
Georgia's odds: 99.0%
A late-season cupcake for the Bulldogs to rest some starters and prepare for what should be contention for the SEC title and the playoff. UMass was 133rd nationally in scoring defense last season.
12. Georgia Tech
Georgia's odds: N/A
The model is yet to simulate Clean, Old Fashioned Hate but the current consensus finds Georgia as a 14-point favorite against its in-state rivals, but Tech does return enough offensive talent to stay in this game, led by quarterback Haynes King once again.
Georgia Football Schedule 2024
-
