Georgia vs. Florida football picks: What the oddsmakers say
A classic SEC rivalry kicks off this weekend as The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party finds No. 2 Georgia and Florida getting reacquainted. Let’s check in with the early predictions for the game from the nation’s premier oddsmaker.
Georgia moved to 6-1 overall and a 4-1 mark in SEC play after upsetting Texas on the road two weeks ago, keeping its playoff hopes intact moving into November football.
Florida improved to 2-2 in conference games after a dominant showing against Kentucky but moves into the brutal later portion of its schedule, including 4 games in 5 against ranked opponents.
What do the wiseguys expect as the Bulldogs and Gators meet in this SEC clash?
Let’s check in with the early predictions for Georgia vs. Florida in this Week 10 college football rivalry game with some input from the oddsmakers.
Georgia vs. Florida picks, odds
Georgia is a 16.5 point favorite against Florida, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 52.5 points for the game.
And it set the moneyline odds for Georgia at -780 and for Florida at +530 to win outright.
Georgia: -16.5 (-110)
Florida: +16.5 (-110)
Over 52.5 points: -108
Under 52.5 points: -112
Georgia vs. Florida trends
Georgia is 2-5 against the spread (28.6%) overall this season ...
Florida is 4-3 (57.1%) ATS in ‘24 ...
Georgia is 1-5 against the spread (16.7%) playing as a favorite this season ...
Florida is 3-2 (60%) ATS as the underdog in its 2024 games ...
Georgia is 1-4 against the spread in its last 5 games against SEC opponents ...
The total went over in 11 of Florida’s last 15 games ...
The total went under in 7 of Georgia’s last 10 games as the favorite ...
Florida is 2-5 against the spread in its last 7 games against Georgia ...
Georgia is 0-4 against the spread as a 16-point or greater favorite this season ...
The total went over in 10 of Florida’s last 11 games against an SEC opponent ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
A plurality of bettors expect the Bulldogs will dominate the Gators in this game, according to the early spread consensus picks for the matchup.
Georgia is getting 64 percent of bets to win the game and cover the generous point spread.
The other 36 percent of wagers project Florida will either win outright in an upset, or more likely, will keep the score under 16 points in a loss.
The game’s implied score suggests a comfortable victory for the Bulldogs over the Gators.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Georgia will defeat Florida by a projected score of 35 to 18.
Our early pick: Florida +16.5 ... Georgia wins, but it doesn’t tend to cover these big lines and the Gators are moving the ball downfield a little easier with DJ Lagway under center.
How to watch Georgia vs. Florida
When: Sat., Nov. 2
Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: ABC network
