Georgia vs. Georgia Tech football picks: What the oddsmakers say
What the oddsmakers are predicting for the 2024 edition of Clean, Old Fashioned Hate as Georgia hosts rival Georgia Tech on Friday.
Georgia improved to 9-2 after dominating UMass last week and its big win over Tennessee the week before helped cement the team’s position in the College Football Playoff bracket.
Georgia Tech has won two straight games and three of its last five and sits in the top-third of the ACC standings with a 5-3 mark in conference games that includes a win over league favorite Miami.
What do the wiseguys expect will happen as the Bulldogs host the Yellow Jackets this weekend?
Let’s check in with the latest prediction for Georgia vs. Georgia Tech in the 2024 Clean, Old Fashioned Hate game, according to the oddsmakers.
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech picks, odds
Georgia is a 19.5 point favorite against Georgia Tech, according to the updated lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook this week.
The book lists the total at 54.5 points for the game.
And it set the moneyline odds for Georgia at -1400 and for Georgia Tech at +800 to win outright.
Georgia: -19.5 (-110)
Georgia Tech: +19.5 (-110)
Over 54.5 points: -106
Under 54.5 points: -114
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech trends
Georgia is 3-8 against the spread (27.3%) overall this season ...
Georgia Tech is 5-5-1 (50%) ATS in ‘24 ...
Georgia is 2-5 against the spread at home this year ...
Tech is 1-3 ATS on the road ...
Georgia is 2-8 against the spread in its last 10 games ...
GT is 2-4-1 ATS in its last 7 games ...
Georgia is 1-5 against the spread in its last 6 road games ...
Georgia Tech is 7-15 against the spread in its last 22 games against Georgia ...
The total went over in 4 of Georgia’s last 5 games at home ...
Tech is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 on the road against Georgia ...
Georgia is 15-7 ATS in its last 22 games against Tech ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
A plurality of bettors expect the Yellow Jackets to stay close against the Bulldogs, according to the latest spread consensus picks for the game.
Georgia Tech is getting 65 percent of bets to either win the game outright, or more likely, to keep the final margin under 20 points in a loss.
The other 35 percent of wagers project Georgia will win the game and cover the big point spread.
The game’s implied score suggests a comfortable win for the Bulldogs over the Ramblin’ Wreck.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Georgia will defeat Georgia Tech by a projected score of 37 to 18.
Our early pick: Georgia Tech +19.5 ... Georgia hasn’t fared well against the spread this season and the Tech offense can pick up some decent yards in its own right. Georgia by 13.
How to watch Georgia Tech vs. Georgia
When: Fri., Nov. 29
Where: Athens, Ga.
Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: ABC network
-
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams