Georgia vs. Georgia Tech score prediction by expert football model
For the third time ever, the Clean, Old Fashioned Hate rivalry game finds Georgia and Georgia Tech both playing each other with at least nine wins each in a season.
Georgia can make a better case that it deserves a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff with a win here, while Tech can try to forge a path to the ACC championship, likely its only realistic road to making the 12-team field.
What do the analytics predict as the Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets face off on Black Friday?
For that, we turn to the SP+ prediction model to get a preview of how Georgia and Georgia Tech compare in this college football rivalry classic.
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech score prediction
As might be expected, the Bulldogs emerged as a big favorite over the Jackets in this one.
SP+ predicts that Georgia will defeat Georgia Tech by a projected score of 36 to 23 and will win the game by an expected margin of 12.9 points in the process.
The model gives the Bulldogs a strong 79 percent chance of outright victory in the game.
SP+ is a “tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency” that attempts to predict game outcomes by measuring “the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football.”
How good is it this season? So far, the SP+ college football prediction model is 349-336 against the spread with a 50.9 win percentage. Last week, it was 29-31 (48.3%) in its picks against the spread.
Who is favored?
The betting market is siding with the Bulldogs, too, but by a wider margin.
Georgia is a 13.5 point favorite against Georgia Tech, according to the latest game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 59.5 points for the matchup, and set the moneyline odds for Georgia at -650 and for Georgia Tech at +480 to win outright.
What we think will happen
Georgia Tech was on the cusp of claiming a spot in the ACC Championship Game before losing two of its last three in an unwelcome late-season losing skid.
Georgia has won seven straight and played itself into national championship contention once again, with a defense that matches well against what Tech can do on offense.
College Football HQ predicts: Georgia wins, and covers the spread.
