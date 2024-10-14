Georgia vs. Texas football picks: What the oddsmakers say
One of college football’s biggest matchups is set for this weekend as No. 1 Texas plays host to No. 5 Georgia in Week 8 action on Saturday night. Let’s take a look at the early prediction for the game from the nation’s bookmakers.
Texas remains one of college football’s 11 undefeated teams after a dominant 31-point victory against Oklahoma and sits at 2-0 in SEC play behind the nation’s No. 7 ranked scoring offense.
Georgia is 3-1 in SEC games and hoping to avoid a costly second conference defeat after dropping a decision at Alabama a few weeks ago, ranking 9th in FBS in passing output behind the play of quarterback Carson Beck.
What do the wiseguys think of the matchup?
Let’s check in with what the oddsmakers are predicting for Georgia vs. Texas this weekend.
Georgia vs. Texas picks, odds
The road team has emerged as the slight favorite in this SEC clash.
Texas is a 3.5 point favorite against Georgia, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 56.5 points for the game.
And it set the moneyline odds for Texas at -170 and for Georgia at +145 to win outright.
Texas: -3.5 (-105)
Georgia: +3.5 (-115)
Over 56.5 points: -105
Under 56.5 points: -115
Georgia vs. Texas trends
Georgia is 1-5 against the spread (16.7%) so far this season ...
Texas is 5-1 (83.3%) ATS in 2024 ...
The total has gone under in 7 of Georgia’s last 10 games ...
The total went under in 6 of the Longhorns’ last 9 games against SEC teams ...
Georgia is 1-5 against the spread in its last 6 games against SEC opponents ...
Texas has won its last 11 games straight-up at home ...
The total went under in 8 of Georgia’s last 12 games on a Saturday ...
The total went under in 6 of Texas’ last 9 games ...
When Georgia has the ball
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is completing 67.9 percent of his passes for 1,818 yards while averaging 8.7 yards per pass attempt, scoring 15 touchdowns and throwing 5 interceptions.
His principle target is wide receiver Arian Smith, who has 412 receiving yards off 23 receptions for 17.9 yards per catch on average, and has scored 3 touchdowns.
Dillon Bell leads Georgia with 4 touchdown catches and Dominic Lovett is the Bulldogs’ second-most productive receiver with 302 yards and 2 touchdown grabs.
Trevor Etienne has 335 rushing yards with a 5.3 yard per carry average and has scored 4 of Georgia’s 10 rushing touchdowns.
Branson Robinson has 3 rushing touchdowns, but left last week’s game with a leg injury.
When Texas has the ball
Quinn Ewers is a 72.2 percent thrower with 9 touchdowns and 3 interceptions, posting 8.2 yards per attempt while covering 890 yards in the air.
Isaiah Bond, a transfer from Alabama, is the Longhorns’ most productive receiver, catching 3 touchdowns off 21 grabs for 369 yards while averaging nearly 18 yards per reception.
Seven Texas receivers have at least 2 touchdown catches, with Matthew Golden (246 yards) and DeAndre Moore (152 yards) being the other players with 3 scoring receptions.
Quintrevion Wisner leads the Longhorns on the ground with 278 yards and 2 touchdowns while averaging 6.2 yards per carry.
Jaydon Blue has scored 2 times while Jerrick Gibson and quarterback Arch Manning each have 3 rushing touchdowns, and Texas averaged 5.1 yards per carry as a group.
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
Bettors are almost evenly divided on how the game will turn out on Saturday, according to the latest spread consensus picks.
A slight majority 52 percent of bets are siding with Texas to win the game and cover the spread.
But 48 percent of wagers project Georgia will either win the game in an upset, or keep the score within the narrow line.
The game’s implied score suggests a close win for the Longhorns.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Texas will defeat Georgia by a projected score of 30 to 27.
Our early pick: Texas -3.5 ... Georgia’s defense didn’t play up to its expectations a week ago and the Longhorns present a far more formidable challenge downfield.
How to watch Georgia vs. Texas
When: Sat., Oct. 19
Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: ABC network
-
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams