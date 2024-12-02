Georgia vs. Texas: SEC Championship Game odds, predictions
Georgia and Texas are set for a reunion in the SEC Championship Game. Here’s what the oddsmakers are predicting for the matchup from Atlanta.
Georgia needed eight overtimes to finally put away rival Georgia Tech last week, and should have a place in the College Football Playoff regardless of what happens this weekend.
Likewise for the Longhorns, but they want to avenge their only loss of the season, when as the No. 1 team in the nation, succumbed to the Bulldogs at home a few weeks ago.
What do the wiseguys expect will happen when the Bulldogs and Longhorns meet this weekend?
Let’s check in with the latest prediction for Georgia vs. Texas in the SEC Championship Game, according to the oddsmakers.
Georgia vs. Texas: SEC Championship Game odds, picks
It’s the Burnt Orange that have emerged as the early favorite in the matchup this time.
Texas is the 2.5 point favorite against Georgia, according to the updated lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook for the SEC title game.
FanDuel set the total at 48.5 points for the game.
And it lists the moneyline odds for Texas at -134 and for Georgia at +112 to win outright.
Texas: -2.5 (-112)
Georgia: +2.5 (-108)
Over 48.5 points: -115
Under 48.5 points: -105
Georgia vs. Texas trends
Georgia is 3-9 against the spread (25%) overall this season, fifth-worst nationally ...
Texas is 7-5 (58.3%) ATS in ‘24 ...
Georgia is 2-9 against the spread in its last 11 games ...
Texas is 2-4 ATS in its last 6 games ...
The total went over in 7 of the Longhorns’ last 8 games ...
And it went over in 4 of the Bulldogs’ last 5 games ...
Georgia is 6-2-1 against the spread in its last 9 games as an underdog ...
Texas is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games played in the month of December ...
Georgia is 2-8 against the spread in its last 10 games on a Saturday ...
The total went under in 4 of Texas’ last 5 games as the favorite ...
Spread consensus pick, score prediction
A strong majority of bettors expect the Longhorns to avenge their loss to the Bulldogs, according to the latest spread consensus picks for the game.
Texas is getting 69 percent of bets to cover the narrow point spread and win the SEC Championship Game.
The other 31 percent of wagers project Georgia will either win the game outright in an upset, or keep the margin under 3 points in a loss.
The game’s implied score suggests a narrow victory for the Longhorns over the Bulldogs.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Texas will defeat Georgia by a projected score of 26 to 23.
Our early pick: Texas -2.5 ... Georgia’s secondary has proven vulnerable to better skill threats and the Longhorns’ defensive line should be able to rattle Carson Beck’s cage enough to cover this narrow line.
How to watch the SEC Championship Game
When: Sat., Dec. 7
Where: Atlanta, Ga.
Time: 4 p.m. ET | 3 p.m. CT
TV: ABC network
-
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams