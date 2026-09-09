Greg McElroy Picks Winner of Oklahoma-Michigan, Plus a Final Score Prediction

Michigan pulled off one of the stranger Week 1 escapes in recent memory, surviving Western Michigan 13-12 on a second Hail Mary that needed an extra second put back on the clock. The prize for that survival is a brutal one.

Oklahoma arrives in Ann Arbor ranked among the nation's best and coming off a bye week's worth of rest after a Friday shutout. On his "Always College Football" podcast, Greg McElroy walked through the matchup and picked a winner. Kickoff is set for noon ET Saturday on Fox.

Greg McElroy predicts the Oklahoma-Michigan winner

ESPN analyst Greg McElroy previewed the Week 2 matchup between the Oklahoma Sooners and Michigan Wolverines during his Always College Football podcast. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The pick went to the visitors. "I'm taking Oklahoma to win the game 24 to Michigan's 13," McElroy said.

He built the case around a collision of strengths, with Michigan's best trait running straight into Oklahoma's. "Everything Michigan needs to do is the thing that Oklahoma does really well, and Michigan not being able to do it is something that I think is going to be a challenge. Can they throw their way to victory? I don't anticipate that," McElroy said.

Still, he stopped short of predicting a runaway. "I don't think this is going to be a blowout, because there are some question marks with Oklahoma from a health standpoint. But if Michigan's front can hold up against the run and both defenses are playing really, really good, I think this game could be a real grind.

"Either way, I still like Oklahoma. I trust them more, and I think their quarterback will play a better game than Bryce Underwood, which will ultimately give the Sooners the victory," McElroy said.

Oklahoma lean on John Mateer, patchwork offensive line

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) and Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Trell Harris (11) celebrate after the game against the Texas El Paso Miners. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

John Mateer gave Oklahoma exactly what it wanted in the opener. He threw for 225 yards and three touchdowns on 11 of 17 passing, avoided a single sack and turned it over zero times before the backups closed out a 51-0 shutout of UTEP. Lloyd Avant handled the ground work with 79 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.

The concern is up front. Left tackle Michael Fasusi played just 17 snaps against UTEP with a shoulder injury and may sit this week. Center Jake Maikkula and guard Ryan Fodje both trended back toward availability in practice. Brent Venables' Sooners field one of the best defenses in the country, which gives them a floor even if the line stays banged up.

Michigan counter with a ground-first plan

Michigan cornerback Jyaire Hill (0) talks to fans after the spring game at Michigan Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bryce Underwood spent most of his opener searching for rhythm. The sophomore hit just 12 of 22 throws for 170 yards with a touchdown and a pick, then salvaged the night with a 47-yard strike to JJ Buchanan as the clock hit zero. Buchanan carried the receiving load with six grabs for 126 yards.

Michigan ran for just 106 yards and converted 3 of 10 third downs against Western Michigan. Former five-star tackle Andrew Babalola is expected back this week, which would steady a line that struggled. Kyle Whittingham's team wants to control the game on the ground, and Oklahoma's front is built to take that away.