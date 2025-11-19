Greg McElroy picks winner of Pittsburgh-Georgia Tech's Week 13 ACC matchup
Georgia Tech enters Week 13 with everything on the line. The Yellow Jackets are 9-1 and one victory away from punching their ticket to the ACC Championship Game. They’ve won 10 straight at home and now face Pittsburgh, a program fighting to keep its own title hopes alive after last week’s setback.
The Panthers, at 7-3, saw their five-game winning streak end with a 37-15 loss to Notre Dame last week. Quarterback Mason Heintschel struggled under pressure, completing less than half of his passes while the Panthers were overpowered in the trenches.
That performance set the stage for a pivotal matchup in Atlanta between one of the nation’s top offenses and a defense that ranks among the best against the run.
Georgia Tech’s rise has been driven by quarterback Haynes King, who’s averaging more than 330 yards of total offense per game. The dual-threat standout has broken program passing records and kept the offense balanced behind a rushing attack averaging 224.6 yards per game. On Saturday, the Yellow Jackets' goal is simple: win, and they’re in the ACC championship.
Greg McElroy Picks Georgia Tech To Defeat Pittsburgh
During Tuesday’s episode of ESPN’s Always College Football, analyst Greg McElroy broke down the matchup before giving his pick, pointing to the strength of Georgia Tech’s running game against a Pittsburgh defense that faltered against Notre Dame.
“I’m taking Georgia Tech,” McElroy said. “I think they’ll be able to run the football. Looking at Pitt last week, looking at some of the seams that they gave up in the run game, I think Georgia Tech, their speed will be too much and the big play potential will be too much as well.”
The Yellow Jackets lead the FBS in total offense at 496.7 yards per game and rank sixth nationally in red zone efficiency, scoring on 95.3% of trips. That balance has made them one of the toughest teams to contain. King has been central to that success, posting 2,259 passing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns.
For Pittsburgh, the challenge will be protecting Heintschel. The Panthers have surrendered 30 sacks this year, a number that could make sustaining drives difficult against a Georgia Tech defense hungry to rebound after giving up 537 yards to Boston College.
McElroy also credited the Yellow Jackets’ front for its ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks despite modest sack totals. “I think their front, while not outrageous, will be able to provide enough pressure on Mason Heintschel to force him into making a mistake or two in a big game on the road against a quality team,” he said.
The winner of Saturday’s contest will stay alive in the ACC title chase, while the loser will likely see its championship hopes end. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will host the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.