Iron Bowl 2025: Alabama vs. Auburn expert prediction, game odds
One of college football's great rivalries renews this weekend as Alabama and Auburn meet in the 2025 Iron Bowl game, and with plenty on the line for both teams.
Alabama sits at two losses and doesn't want to risk a third in a very narrow College Football Playoff race, while Auburn is looking to become bowl eligible and hand its arch-rival a very bad defeat.
Where is the money going as we look ahead to the Crimson Tide and Tigers doing battle?
Let’s take a look at the early predictions for Alabama vs. Auburn in this Week 14 college football game, according to the oddsmakers.
Alabama vs. Auburn: 2025 Iron Bowl prediction, odds
As might be expected, the betting markets are still siding definitively with the Crimson Tide, but by a narrower margin than they would prefer.
Alabama is a 5.5 point favorite against Auburn, according to the latest game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook for this weekend.
FanDuel lists the total at 48.5 points for the matchup, and set the moneyline for Alabama at -215 and for Auburn at +176 to win outright.
Alabama: -5.5 (-110)
Auburn: +5.5 (-110)
Over 48.5 points: -110
Under 48.5 points: -110
Alabama vs. Auburn trends
Auburn is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games... 1-5 ATS in its last 6 home games... Lost the last 5 against Alabama... 5-1 ATS in its last 6 home games vs. Bama... Went under in 7 of its last 10 games.
Alabama is 7-2-1 ATS in its last 10 games... 1-5 in its last 6 road games against Auburn... Went under in its last 5 November games... Won 12 of its last 18 road games... 1-4-1 ATS in its last 6 road games.
Spread consensus predictions
A solid majority of bettors like the Crimson Tide to stand up to the challenge and come out ahead of its main rival with its College Football Playoff ambitions on the line.
Alabama is getting 67 percent of bets to win the game by at least 6 points and cover the spread to avoid a third loss and stay in the playoff field.
The other 33 percent of wagers project Auburn will either defeat Alabama outright in a massive upset, or will keep the game to 5 points or fewer in a loss.
College Football HQ predicts the 2025 Iron Bowl
Going on the road against unranked teams is not a situation in which Kalen DeBoer teams have done their best work at Alabama, and Auburn is finding a little late-season momentum.
Especially after putting Deuce Knight in at quarterback last week. While not projected to start, he could make an appearance or two, and his legitimate threat as a runner has the potential to split open the Alabama defense at times and make this a little close for comfort.
College Football HQ predicts: Alabama wins, but Auburn covers.
All odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
