Joel Klatt continues to sing praises for Texas Tech ahead of matchup vs Arizona State
On his latest podcast, Fox analyst Joel Klatt sized up No. 7 Texas Tech's trip to defending Big 12 champ No. 21 Arizona State and landed on the Red Raiders to cover a one-score spread on the road. "Tech is favored by 8.5 points in this one, and Joey [McGuire] has done such a good job — that's a really good football team," Klatt said. "Both teams have questions at quarterback this week. For Texas Tech, we've already seen [Will] Hammond come in twice and run a really efficient offense; he can run it, he's competitive, and he throws it well down the field. For Arizona State, they need [Sam] Leavitt. If he doesn't play, it's hard to see them staying close."
Quarterbacks and injuries are the main storylines for the matchup between Tech and ASU. Texas Tech starter Behren Morton is day-to-day with a right-leg issue after exiting the Kansas game; Joey McGuire said the plan is to see how he responds late in the week. If Morton can't go, redshirt freshman Will Hammond has already proven steady relief — he spearheaded a 34–10 win at Utah last month and punched in two TDs after replacing Morton vs. Kansas.
On the other sideline, Sam Leavitt (foot) missed ASU's loss at Utah, when Jeff Sims started; Leavitt is now trending probable for Saturday after practicing with the ones. The Sun Devils also took a blow up front: veteran lineman Ben Coleman is out for the season.
Klatt remains high on Texas Tech. "That defense is excellent," he said of the Red Raiders. "Linebacker Jacob Rodriguez looks like a midseason [Butkus] frontrunner, and they can pressure with David Bailey and Romello Height off the edge. If Leavitt isn't 100 percent, that's a brutal ask against this front."
Tech just set a school record with nine sacks in a 42–17 win over Kansas; edge David Bailey enters the week with 8.5 sacks, tied for the national lead, while Rodriguez opened the season on major defensive watch lists and as the Big 12's Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. New DC Shiel Wood — hired from Houston after last season — has helped facilitate an aggressive defensive.
Klatt also highlighted Tech's balance on offense: "The thing that impresses me is they can run it and still be explosive in the pass game. Cameron Dickey is rolling, and if Hammond plays, the QB run game stresses you. Meanwhile, Utah ran all over ASU — so this game script fits Tech."
Dickey was the Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week after ripping 263 yards on 21 carries vs. Kansas, part of 372 team rushing yards in that win. One week earlier, Utah gashed ASU for over 270 rushing yards and six rushing TDs, with QB Devon Dampier going for 120 and three scores; ASU also allowed five sacks.
Klatt's game pick: "8.5 is a lot, but I think Tech covers because they're that good on both sides of the ball. If Leavitt isn't fully effective, Arizona State will struggle to keep pace. I'm laying it with Tech."