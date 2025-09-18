College Football HQ

Joel Klatt predicts winner of Auburn-Oklahoma game

Oklahoma’s defense, Mateer’s poise and Venables’ edge fuel confidence.

Matt De Lima

Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze and Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables will face each other in a critical SEC matchup on Saturday.
Joel Klatt left little room for doubt when previewing Oklahoma’s matchup with Auburn. On Thursday’s episode of “The Joel Klatt Show,” the FOX Sports analyst predicted the Sooners will win and cover the spread.

He pointed to Oklahoma’s defensive plan under Brent Venables and quarterback John Mateer’s leadership as decisive factors. Klatt also forecast a score that reflected both teams’ offensive strengths while respecting Auburn’s running game.

“I’m going Oklahoma. I like their defense. I think that they’ll win the game. I think Oklahoma covers the six and a half. I could see a 34–27 game,” Klatt said. “Sooners—brink of a special season. This could catapult them into the difficult part of their schedule.”

Joel Klatt Explains Why Oklahoma Beats Auburn

Klatt’s reasoning began with Venables’ insight into Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold. He said the staff knows Arnold’s weaknesses from their time together, which allows Oklahoma to scheme aggressively.

The prediction included pressure-based defense designed to shrink throwing windows and force Auburn out of rhythm. Klatt believes that style puts Arnold in uncomfortable spots where mistakes can pile up.

Auburn Tigers quarterback Jackson Arnold
Auburn Tigers quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) could struggle against his old Oklahoma team, according to Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He also highlighted Mateer’s impact on Oklahoma’s roster. Teammates trust him, and Klatt compared the locker room belief to past eras with Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. That confidence, he said, raises execution and intensity across the team.

The statistical edges reinforce his call. Auburn runs for 242 yards per game but only throws for 173.7. Oklahoma, meanwhile, allows just 6.3 points per game and holds opponents under 200 yards of total offense. Discipline leans to the Sooners, who commit fewer penalties than Auburn.

Matchup Metrics And The Score Range He Offered

The teams arrive with balance, but Klatt sees Oklahoma’s defense dictating the flow. The Sooners rank second nationally against the pass and top 35 against the run. Auburn’s attack leans on running back Jeremiah Cobb and Arnold’s designed carries.

Mateer adds a playmaking element that Klatt trusts late in games. He has thrown for 944 yards and five touchdowns, extending plays and keeping drives alive with his mobility. Tory Blaylock adds balance on the ground, while Jaren Kanak stretches defenses in the passing game.

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) is one of the hottest names in college football after last week's dominating performance against Michigan. / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Both teams are perfect in the red zone, which means turnovers and penalties could swing the outcome. Oklahoma has struggled with giveaways, but Klatt’s projection assumes Venables’ defense forces more mistakes than it commits. That path lands in the range he offered: 34–27 Oklahoma.

Oklahoma will host Auburn at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

