Joel Klatt predicts winner for Cincinnati-Utah matchup in Week 10

Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt likes Utah to win a close one at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday night.

Patrick Previty

Joel Klatt
Joel Klatt / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt likes Utah to win a close one at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday night — but with Cincinnati covering the spread. "From the Utah standpoint, we don't know if Devon Dampier is going to be back; he missed last week. Freshman Byrd Ficklin came in and tore my Buffs apart, and the offense didn't have to change — philosophically it's the same script regardless of who's at quarterback. I'll take the points with Cincinnati, but Utah wins it 24-20," Klatt said on his show this week

Utah (6-2) and Cincinnati (7-1) meet for the first time with late-night kickoff set for 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. The AP Top 25 has the Bearcats at No. 17 and the Utes at No. 24 entering Week 10. Utah opened as more than a touchdown favorite and has been trading between -7.5 and -8.5 throughout the week.

Klatt's case leans on Utah's rushing identity and recent form. "Utah got anything it wanted against Colorado, and that can be the danger after a blowout — refocusing is hard. But when they're balanced and running it, that's one of the best offenses in America. If Cincinnati can crowd the line and force the game onto the quarterback's arm, that's where the cover comes in," he said. Utah rushed for 422 yards in a 53-7 win over Colorado with Ficklin totaling 291 yards, and the Utes are averaging 267.1 rushing yards per game this season.

Devon Dampier
Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Personnel-wise, Utah expects its starter back. Devon Dampier was not listed on the midweek availability report and is expected to start. That cushions any volatility after Ficklin's first-start breakout, while Utah still projects as a run-first offense either way.

Cincinnati arrives with one of the Big 12's most efficient quarterbacks and a balanced scoring attack. Brendan Sorsby has 20 touchdown passes, 7 rushing scores and 1 interception through eight games (84.8 QBR), while UC averages 38.3 points per game and 437.6 yards per game. Klatt called Sorsby "quietly one of the best quarterbacks in the country," and even with leading rusher Evan Pryor out (ankle), the Bearcats retain depth with Tawee Walker and Sorsby's designed-run element.

Brendan Sorsby
Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The Utes rank among the Big 12's leaders in scoring (38.9 ppg) and rushing (267.1 ypg) and just hammered Colorado behind a physical front that should stress Cincinnati on standard downs. Still, the number is hefty against a ranked opponent that has won seven straight since its Week 1, 20-17 loss to Nebraska at Arrowhead Stadium.

Klatt's pick for Utah-Cincinnati

"Utah is the right side to win, but I can't lay more than a touchdown against this Cincinnati team. The Bearcats can shorten the game, avoid the explosives, and make Utah earn it. I'm taking the points with Cincinnati — Utah 24, Cincinnati 20."

Utah Utes
Utah Utes / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Patrick Previty
PATRICK PREVITY

Patrick Previty

