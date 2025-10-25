Joel Klatt predicts winner of pivotal SEC matchup between Vanderbilt and Missouri
FOX's Joel Klatt is riding with Vanderbilt in their upcoming game against Missouri. He picked the Commodores to beat Missouri 27-20 in Nashville and cover a spread that's sat around Vanderbilt -2.5 entering Saturday. Vanderbilt jumped to No. 10 after beating LSU last week, marking its first AP top-10 ranking since 1947.
"Missouri at Vandy. This is a monster game," Klatt said. "Can Vandy keep it going? That was a huge win over LSU, [Vanderbilt is] into the top 10 for the first time since 1947. How about that for Clark Lea? Clark Lea has done such a good job. That is a great football coach, and he will get a call from every opening — large, small — in the country."
"Love the quarterback battle here— Beau Pribula, Missouri; Diego Pavia for Vandy — and I do think that's an advantage for Vandy. Just the moxie and competitiveness out of Diego Pavia... Pribula has really struggled with interceptions over the last few weeks, and they have not been able to run the football effectively with Ahmad Hardy like they were early in the year. Mizzou has a good pass rush with Zion Young and Damon Wilson. But, Pavia has only been sacked five times because of his elusiveness.”
Pribula has 7 interceptions on the year and threw two picks in each of Missouri's last two SEC games (Alabama, Auburn). Hardy, explosive early, was held to 52 yards vs. Alabama and 58 at Auburn. Missouri's edge duo has produced: Damon Wilson II (5.5 sacks) and Zion Young (5.0) lead a front with 21 sacks through seven games. Vanderbilt, meanwhile, ranks among the nation's best at preventing sacks (just 7 allowed to date).
"There's some trappiness to this game for Vanderbilt. They're coming off the huge win against LSU, they go to Texas next week, and then here comes little old Mizzou... Vanderbilt's favored by 2.5, which is basically a pick 'em. When you're in a pick 'em, you've got to take quarterbacks, and in this matchup I like the quarterback for Vandy, Diego Pavia, over Pribula... I've got Vandy in this one, 27-20. Vandy covers the 2.5 and their magical season continues."
Vanderbilt's offense under Diego Pavia has been efficient and hard to sack, a key against a Tiger rush that wins on the edge. Pavia accounted for three TDs in the LSU win and has Vandy at 6-1; he’s also being discussed in some national award conversations. On the other side, Missouri’s offense is so volatile, which leaves thin margins in a one-score road game.
Kickoff/line: Saturday, Oct. 25, FirstBank Stadium (Nashville). TV: ESPN. Odds: Vanderbilt –2.5. Klatt's pick: Vanderbilt 27-20.