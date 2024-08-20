Predicting each game on LSU's 2024 football schedule
Despite the loss of its Heisman quarterback and the team's well-known defensive struggles last season, LSU comes into a historic 2024 football kickoff as one of the more hyped teams in the SEC.
Head coach Brian Kelly brought in Blake Baker from Missouri to patch up the defense while Garrett Nussmeier steps in for the departing Jayden Daniels with a good chance to qualify for one of the 12 positions available in the expanded College Football Playoff.
What can we expect from LSU this football season? With the help of ESPN's football power index analytics model, let's make some early predictions for the Tigers' matchups this fall.
Predicting every LSU football game in 2024
1. USC
LSU's odds: 54.6%
One of the big early-season marquee games from Las Vegas, the Tigers are the slight favorite against the Trojans in a battle of teams with new quarterbacks and questionable defenses.
2. Nicholls
LSU's odds: 98.2%
The in-state Nicholls team is coming off a 6-5 mark a year ago and have the unenviable position of being the opponent at LSU's home opener.
3. South Carolina
LSU's odds: 63.0%
LSU plays its SEC football opener on the road against a Gamecocks squad that returns an expected 15 starters and should profit from the acquisition of ex-Arkansas back Raheim Sanders.
4. UCLA
LSU's odds: 79.8%
There's plenty of turnover all over UCLA's roster, including on the sideline, putting the program in a state of major transition heading into an early road game against LSU.
5. South Alabama
LSU's odds: 90.4%
LSU is a heavy favorite against this non-Power Four team, and while the Jaguars were a top-40 team nationally in both scoring offense and defense, but has to replace their core skill production.
6. Ole Miss
LSU's odds: 62.1%
LSU gets this critical matchup at home after last year's shootout in Oxford, and between the two, Ole Miss has the better defense after scoring key transfers while Jaxson Dart leads an offense of credible skill targets to test the Tigers' secondary.
7. at Arkansas
LSU's odds: 65.0%
The models seem skeptical of LSU's ability to take care of business on the road against a 4-win Razorback team handling a lot of roster turnover, but the Tigers should at least own the advantage at the line offensively and have the perimeter speed to skirt past the Hogs' defenders.
8. at Texas A&M
LSU's odds: 47.1%
A stunning number for LSU here, as the index actually favors the Aggies at home. Mike Elko does inherit plenty of Jimbo's better players and brought in his own transfers to beef up the front seven, and A&M brings on several intriguing offensive threats.
9. Alabama
LSU's odds: 36.7%
LSU's first look at the Saban-less Crimson Tide, a team that retained enough of the GOAT's players to stay in the title chase, and to apparently earn the status of favorite against the Tigers according to these analytics.
10. at Florida
LSU's odds: 53.4%
Florida plays arguably college football's toughest schedule, and has plenty of questions on the defensive side of the ball, but returns quarterback Graham Mertz after an efficient outing last fall.
11. Vanderbilt
LSU's odds: 86.2%
Vandy won just two games a year ago, going winless in eight games against SEC competition, and lost its top two offensive players.
12. Oklahoma
LSU's odds: 47.6%
A late-season game that could go a long way in helping decide what should be one of multiple spots the SEC gets in the expanded College Football Playoff. OU should play better defense, but its offense remains unproven heading into this fall.
LSU final record: 9-3
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams