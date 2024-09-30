Michigan vs. Washington football picks: What the oddsmakers say
A new-look Big Ten football matchup, and a rematch of last year’s national title game, gets underway out west this weekend as Washington welcomes No. 10 Michigan in college football’s Week 6 action on Saturday.
Michigan is 2-0 in Big Ten play after a statement win against USC and last week’s victory against Minnesota, riding high off a strong defense and ground game, if not much of an aerial attack, ranking just 130th among 134 FBS teams in passing production.
Washington is 8 combined points away from being undefeated after losses to Washington State and then Rutgers, falling to 1-1 in Big Ten play, but 10th nationally in scoring defense, allowing under 13 points per game on average.
What do the wiseguys make of this B1G matchup?
Let’s check in with what the oddsmakers are predicting for this Michigan vs. Washington clash.
Michigan vs. Washington picks, odds
It’s the home team that’s favored this week.
Washington is a 2.5 point favorite against Michigan, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 40.5 points for the game.
And it set the moneyline odds for Washington at -134 and for Michigan at +112 to win outright.
Washington: -2.5 (-112)
Michigan: +2.5 (-108)
Over 40.5 points: -110
Under 40.5 points: -110
Michigan vs. Washington trends
Michigan is 1-4 against the spread (20%) overall this season ...
Washington is 2-3 (40%) ATS in 2024 ...
The total went over in 11 of Michigan’s last 16 games ...
Washington is 2-4 against the spread in its last 6 games ...
The total has gone under in Washington’s last 6 games ...
The Huskies are 5-2 against the spread in their last 7 games as the underdog ...
The total went over in 10 of Michigan’s last 14 games on a Saturday ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
A slight majority of bets expect Michigan to take care of Washington.
Almost 6 in 10, or 59 percent of bettors, predict the Wolverines will either upset the Huskies or keep the game under 2.5 points.
The remaining 41 percent of wagers expect Washington will win the game and cover the spread.
The implied score suggests a narrow victory for the Huskies.
Taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Washington will defeat Michigan by a projected score of 22 to 19, covering the spread and going over the total.
Our early pick: Michigan +2.5
How to watch Michigan vs. Washington
When: Sat., Oct. 5
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | 4:30 p.m. PT
TV: NBC network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
