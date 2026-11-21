Much of the College Football Playoff field looks set, but there's almost always a surprise team that sneaks into the field. A year ago, a three-loss Alabama team surprised many (including most notably Notre Dame) by making their way into the CFP. On College GameDay, the topic of potential sleeper teams met some common ground as Kirk Herbstreit and Nick Saban identified the very same dangerous sleeper team.

Saban, Herbstreit Talk Dangerous Sleeper

"That could be Oregon this year," said Herbstreit. "Oregon sneaking around, sneaking around, and they keep winning. I think Oregon can maybe be that team that sneaks in. I would not want to play them."

Saban chimed in, "I would not want to play Oregon right now."

Pat McAfee couldn't resist lobbing a zinger back at Saban, "That's crazy. You're saying that about a Big Ten team, because I assumed you, Coach Saban, would say one of these four-loss SEC teams makes it through."

Oregon's Resume

The Ducks started out slow, with an early injury to QB Dante Moore upending the season. Oregon nearly lost in Week 1 before sneaking past Boise State in a game that looks better by the week as the Broncos' stock rises.

But in Week 2 as a massive favorite to Oklahoma State and Drew Mestemaker, the Ducks took a shocking 39-31 loss. They stumbled again to UCLA on October 10th and lost a fairly inexplicable game to Illinois on October 24th. But since then, Oregon has straighted it out, winning their last four games and looking increasingly confident under back-up QB Dylan Raiola.

With wins over bowl-bound Northwestern and Ohio State teams and thumpings of Michigan and Michigan State, the Ducks have worked their way back into the Playoff conversation. ESPN's FPI gives the Ducks a 35.3% chance at earning a Playoff spot. An Indiana loss and an Oregon win over Washington could jump the Ducks back into the Big Ten title game, which could add yet another impressive resume-builder for Oregon.

A 2026 problem

Of course, all of the talk about Oregon would be rendered obsolete in next season's 24-team Playoff. Even after three losses, Oregon would be very much safely within that field and would likely be concerned with playing well enough to earn a top 16 seed and thus a home Playoff game in the first round. But for the here and now, with 12 teams, Oregon still has work to do, but a pair of college football legends have certainly noticed the Ducks.