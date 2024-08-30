Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Texas A&M Aggies Prediction: Who Wins, and Why
The marquee primetime matchup of the Week 1 schedule kicks off under the lights with The 12th Man looking on as Texas A&M welcomes Notre Dame in college football's 2024 season opener.
Notre Dame and Texas A&M have played each other five times over the years, and while the Fighting Irish have the slight 3-2 advantage in the series, the Aggies have the most recent victory, a 24-3 decision back during the 2001 season.
Mike Elko makes his debut as Texas A&M head coach in this game with a mandate to right the wrongs of the Jimbo Fisher era, and he comes in with arguably college football's best defensive line, a crucial tool going up against an Irish protection that lost key contributors from a year ago.
What can we expect from the matchup? Here's what you should watch for as Notre Dame and Texas A&M square off, with our updated prediction for the game.
Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M prediction, preview
How to watch
When: Sat., Aug. 31
Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: ABC network
Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M game odds
Texas A&M -2.5 (-120)
Notre Dame +2.5 (-102)
Texas A&M to win -146
Notre Dame to win +122
Over 46.5 points (-105)
Under 46.5 points (-115)
FPI picks: ND 58.6% | A&M 41.4%
What to watch for
1. Battle on the line. ND lost its two great tackles to the NFL and a third, Charles Jagusah, to injury, leaving three sophomores and two freshman on the line to protect Riley Leonard, a running quarterback with a recent injury history of his own. A&M's front could be the nation's best, especially since adding Big Ten sack leader Nic Scourton on the edge. The game could be won or lost here.
2. Irish defense. Notre Dame returns one of the nation's best overall units, especially in a secondary led by cornerback Benjamin Morrison, but the linebacker and inside tackle rotation is also very strong and matches up well in terms of speed and agility against the Aggies' skill threats. The Irish allowed just 15.9 points per game last season and under 4.5 yards per play overall.
3. A&M on the attack. New offensive coordinator Collin Klein steps in to lead a unit that brings back quarterback Conner Weigman, who was on his way to a strong season last fall before an injury ended it prematurely. There might be some early stumbles, but the Aggies have the perimeter speed at receiver to eventually get past the Irish middle field defenders.
Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M prediction
On paper, these two defenses more or less match up equally. Notre Dame is stronger on the back end while Texas A&M clearly owns the advantage when it comes to rushing off the edges.
And while Leonard can spice up the Irish offense and evade some of A&M's pass rush early on, the Aggies should clearly wear down Notre Dame's edge blockers as the game drags on.
Texas A&M's front seven should take control of the game in the second half while the Aggies' relative speed and depth advantages on offense will come through with the needed plays late.
College Football HQ picks...
- Texas A&M wins 27-20
- Covers the spread
- And hits the over
