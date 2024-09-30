Ohio State vs. Iowa football picks: What the oddsmakers say
Big Ten football kicks off this weekend between two schools both 1-0 in conference play as No. 3 Ohio State welcomes Iowa in college football’s Week 6 action from the Horseshoe.
Ohio State is coming off a 38-7 win over Michigan State in its Big Ten opener last week, in which freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith scored two touchdowns.
Iowa was off last week, but handled Minnesota in its first conference game after Kaleb Johnson ran for 206 yards and the defense held the Gophers scoreless in the second half.
What do the wiseguys expect from this week’s matchup?
Let’s see how the oddsmakers are predicting the Iowa vs. Ohio State matchup this weekend.
Ohio State vs. Iowa picks, odds
Ohio State is a 20.5 point favorite against Iowa, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the moneyline odds for Ohio State at -1400 and for Iowa at +800 to win outright.
The total for the game is 44.5 points.
Ohio State: -20.5 (-110)
Iowa: +20.5 (-110)
Over 44.5 points: -110
Under 44.5 points: -110
Ohio State vs. Iowa trends
Iowa is 2-2 against the spread (50%) so far this season ...
Ohio State is also 2-2 (50%) against the spread in 2024 ...
Iowa is 2-4 against the spread in its last 6 games ...
The Buckeyes are 2-4 against the spread in their last 6 overall games ...
The total has gone over in 4 of Iowa’s last 5 games ...
Ohio State is 8-0 S/U in its last 8 games at home against Iowa ...
The total went under in 8 of Iowa’s last 9 games against a Big Ten opponent ...
Ohio State is 13-3-1 against the spread in its last 17 games in October ...
Iowa is 14-5 S/U in its last 19 overall, but 2-13 S/U in its last 15 vs. Ohio State ...
Score consensus picks, score prediction
A big majority of bettors are predicting the Hawkeyes make this a game.
Most bets, 68 percent of them, project that Iowa will at least keep the game within 3 touchdowns.
The remaining 32 percent of wagers expect Ohio State to win the game and cover the spread.
The game’s implied score projects a comfortable result for the Buckeyes.
Taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Ohio State will defeat Iowa by a projected score of 33 to 12, enough to cover the spread and hit the over.
Our early pick: Ohio State -20.5
How to watch Ohio State vs. Iowa
When: Sat., Oct. 5
Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: CBS network
-
-
