Ohio State vs. Michigan football picks: What the oddsmakers say
The Game kicks off from the Horseshoe this Saturday as Ohio State welcomes Michigan looking to take control back in this series. Here’s what the oddsmakers are predicting for the matchup.
Ohio State took a big step towards the Big Ten title game after beating up on undefeated Indiana and just needs to get past the Wolverines in order to get a rematch against Oregon in Indy.
Michigan’s title defense hasn’t gone as planned, sitting at 4-4 in Big Ten play and ranking 128th nationally in passing and just 104th in scoring coming into this game.
What do the wiseguys expect will happen as the Buckeyes welcome the Wolverines this weekend?
Let’s check in with the early predictions for Ohio State vs. Michigan in this Week 14 college football rivalry game, according to the oddsmakers.
Ohio State vs. Michigan picks, odds
Ohio State is a big 20.5 point favorite against Michigan, according to the updated lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook.
The book set the total at 43.5 points for the game.
And it lists the moneyline odds for Ohio State at -2500 and for Michigan at +1100 to win outright.
Ohio State: -20.5 (-110)
Michigan: +20.5 (-110)
Over 43.5 points: -105
Under 43.5 points: -115
Ohio State vs. Michigan trends
Ohio State is 6-5 against the spread (54.6%) overall this season ...
Michigan is 4-7 (36.4%) ATS in ‘24 ...
Ohio State is 4-3 against the spread at home this year ...
Michigan is 1-2 ATS on the road ...
Ohio State is 9-4 against the spread in its last 13 games at home ...
Michigan is 12-4 ATS in its last 16 road games ...
The total went under in 8 of Ohio State’s last 12 games at home ...
Michigan is 5-2 against the spread in its last 7 games against Ohio State ...
The total went under in 4 of the Buckeyes’ last 5 games ...
The total went over in 6 of Michigan’s last 8 games ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
A slight majority of bettors expect the Wolverines will keep it close against the Buckeyes, according to the spread consensus picks for the game.
Michigan is getting 51 percent of the bets to either win outright in an upset or to keep the margin under 3 touchdowns in a loss.
The other 49 percent of wagers project Ohio State will win and cover the big spread.
The game’s implied score suggests a comfortable win for the Buckeyes against the Wolverines.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Ohio State will defeat Michigan by a projected score of 32 to 12.
Our early pick: Michigan +20.5 ... Ohio State has won this game by some big margins in recent years, but the Wolverines’ defense has the bodies to put pressure on the Buckeyes and can run the ball well enough to keep it under 3 scores.
How to watch Michigan vs. Ohio State
When: Sat., Nov. 30
Where: Columbus, Ohio
Time: 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: Fox network
-
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams