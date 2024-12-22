Ohio State vs. Oregon football picks: What the oddsmakers say
Ohio State and Oregon are set for a rematch in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal round at the Rose Bowl Game. Here’s the early prediction for the matchup from the oddsmakers.
Ohio State beat up on one of the SEC’s best teams, shellacking Tennessee by a 42-17 count in the Horseshoe, exorcising some demons that hung around the program’s neck after a loss to Michigan and concern around Ryan Day’s performance against highly-ranked opponents.
Oregon handed the Buckeyes their other loss, by a single point in one of college football’s best regular season games back in October, and since then ran the table and won the Big Ten title in its first year as members of the conference.
What do the wiseguys expect as the Bucks and Ducks get reacquainted?
Let’s take a look at the early prediction for Ohio State vs. Oregon in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal College Football Playoff game, according to the oddsmakers.
Ohio State vs. Oregon odds, picks
The books expect a very close game between these Big Ten rivals.
Ohio State is a narrow 2.5 point favorite against Oregon, according to the updated game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook for the matchup.
FanDuel lists the total at 54.5 points for the game.
And it set the moneyline odds for Ohio State at -134 and for Oregon at +112 to win outright.
-
Where Oregon is right now
Oregon comes into the College Football Playoff as the last undefeated team in the FBS, sitting at 13-0 and champions of the Big Ten conference it joined this season.
Heisman finalist quarterback Dillon Gabriel leads an offense that ranks 15th nationally with 450 yards per game, and is 13th by scoring almost 36 points on average.
Defensively, the Ducks rank 12th among 134 FBS teams in scoring defense, allowing under 18 points per game, and 9th nationally allowing 302 yards per game and 4.89 yards per play.
-
Where Ohio State is right now
Ohio State is playing the nation’s top-ranked total defense, allowing 242 yards per game to opponents, the only team in the country allowing under 250 yards on average.
And the Buckeyes are the only team in FBS allowing under a dozen points per game, letting opponents score just 11.4 points on average.
Will Howard leads an offense that is 11th in FBS by scoring 36 points per game and covers 427 yards of total offense on average.
-
How to watch the Rose Bowl Game
When: Wed., Jan. 1
Where: Pasadena, Calif.
Time: 5 p.m. Eastern
TV: ESPN network
-
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
