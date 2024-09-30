Ole Miss vs. South Carolina picks: What the oddsmakers say
SEC football returns to the field in Week 6 action on Saturday as No. 12 Ole Miss looks to recover from a surprising loss on the road against South Carolina.
Though a considerable favorite to beat Kentucky last week, the Rebels’ offense was stymied on most fronts, the defense allowed a late touchdown, and special teams failed when a would-be game-tying field goal sailed wide left, leaving this team 0-1 in early SEC play.
South Carolina owns a 1-1 mark in conference games, taking down that Kentucky team decisively a few weeks ago and playing LSU very close before its own field goal went wide in a loss.
What do the wiseguys think of this week’s matchup?
Let’s take a look at how the oddsmakers are predicting the Ole Miss vs. South Carolina game.
Ole Miss vs. South Carolina picks, odds
Ole Miss is a 9.5 point favorite against South Carolina, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 52.5 points for the game.
And it set the moneyline odds for Ole Miss at -335 and for South Carolina at +265 to win outright.
Ole Miss: -9.5 (-110)
South Carolina: +9.5 (-110)
Over 52.5 points: -105
Under 52.5 points: -115
Ole Miss vs. South Carolina trends
Ole Miss is 4-1 (80%) against the spread overall this season ...
South Carolina is 3-1 against the spread (75%) in 2024 ...
The Rebels are 5-1 against the spread in their last 6 games ...
Gamecocks are 5-2 against the spread in their last 7 games overall ...
Ole Miss is 2-4 against the spread in its last 6 games against South Carolina ...
Carolina is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games against an SEC opponent ...
The total went under in 8 of the Rebels’ last 12 games against an SEC opponent ...
The total went under in 4 of Carolina’s last 6 home games on a Saturday ...
The total went under in 5 of Ole Miss’ last 6 games on the road ...
The total went under in 5 of South Carolina’s last 7 games ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
Bettors are almost evenly divided over how Saturday’s game will transpire.
A slight majority of them, 51 percent, predict that South Carolina will either upset the Rebels or, more likely, keep the game within the point spread.
The remaining 49 percent of wagers expect Ole Miss to win the game and cover the spread.
And the implied score also suggests a close game.
Taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Ole Miss will defeat South Carolina by a projected score of 31 to 22, not enough to cover the spread, and hit the over.
Our early pick: South Carolina +9.5
How to watch Ole Miss vs. South Carolina
When: Sat., Oct. 5
Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: ESPN network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
