Oregon vs. Michigan football picks: What the oddsmakers say
Big Ten football kicks off from the Big House as college football’s defending champs take on the new favorite to lift the trophy this year as Michigan hosts No. 1 Oregon. Let’s check in with the early predictions for the game from the nation’s premier oddsmaker.
Oregon improved to 8-0 on the year after a dominant 38-9 victory over Illinois, averaging 300 passing yards per game and over 5 touchdowns on average.
Michigan’s offense is a shell of its former self, ranking 130th out of 134 FBS teams in passing production and is 111th nationally in scoring output.
What do the wiseguys expect as the Ducks and Wolverines meet in this Big Ten clash?
Let’s take a look at what the oddsmakers are predicting for Oregon vs. Michigan in this Week 10 college football game.
Oregon vs. Michigan picks, odds
Oregon is a 15.5 point favorite against Michigan, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel set the total at 45.5 points for the game.
And it lists the moneyline odds for Oregon at -850 and for Michigan at +570 to win outright.
Oregon: -15.5 (-110)
Michigan: +15.5 (-110)
Over 45.5 points: -108
Under 45.5 points: -112
Oregon vs. Michigan trends
Oregon is 4-4 against the spread (50%) overall this season ...
Michigan is 2-6 (25%) ATS in ‘24 ...
Oregon is 3-3 against the spread as 14.5 point or greater favorites this year ...
The total went over in 5 of Michigan’s 8 games this season ...
Oregon is 2-1 against the spread as a road favorite this season ...
Michigan is 1-1 ATS as a home underdog ...
The total went under in 8 of Oregon’s last 10 games as the favorite ...
The total went over in 7 of Michigan’s last 8 games as the underdog ...
Oregon has been 21.7 points better than its opponents on average the last 3 games ...
Michigan has averaged 5.7 points worse than the opposition in the last 3 games ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
A plurality of bettors expect the Ducks to dominate the Wolverines on the road, according to the early spread consensus picks for the game.
Oregon is getting 66 percent of bets to win the game and cover the generous spread in the process.
The other 34 percent of wagers project Michigan will either win the game in an upset, or more likely will keep the score under 16 points in a loss.
The game’s implied score suggests a comfortable victory for the Ducks.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Oregon will defeat Michigan by a projected score of 31 to 15.
Our early pick: Michigan +15.5 ... Oregon by two touchdowns, as Michigan’s front seven could have just enough juice to disrupt Dillon Gabriel early in the game, and the long trip back east has proven troublesome for traveling Big Ten teams.
How to watch Oregon vs. Michigan
When: Sat., Nov. 2
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET | 12:30 p.m. PT
TV: CBS network
-
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams