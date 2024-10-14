Oregon vs. Purdue football picks: What the oddsmakers say
Big Ten football returns this weekend with another new-look matchup brought to us by realignment as No. 2 Oregon comes off a statement victory and looking for more against Purdue in college football’s Week 8 action. Let’s check in with the early predictions for the game from the nation’s oddsmakers.
Oregon got past Ohio State in a marquee 1-point win last weekend, moving to 6-0 overall and a 3-0 start in Big Ten play, emerging as a contender for the conference championship.
Purdue is heading in the other direction this season, at 1-5 overall with an 0-3 mark in conference games, losing five straight and surrendering over 50 points in three of those losses.
What do the wiseguys think of this Big Ten matchup?
Let’s check in with how the oddsmakers are predicting Oregon vs. Purdue this weekend.
Oregon vs. Purdue picks, odds
As expected, the Ducks are big favorites against the reeling Boilermakers this week.
Oregon is a 27.5 point favorite against Purdue, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel set the total at 58.5 points for the game.
And it lists the moneyline odds for Oregon at -3000 and for Purdue at +1300 to win outright.
Oregon: -27.5 (-115)
Purdue: +27.5 (-105)
Over 58.5 points: -115
Under 58.5 points: -105
Oregon vs. Purdue trends
Oregon is 2-4 against the spread (33.3%) overall this season ...
Purdue is also 2-4 (33.3%) ATS in ‘24 ...
The total has gone under in 6 of Oregon’s last 9 games ...
The total went over in 4 of Purdue’s last 5 games ...
Oregon is 2-5 against the spread in its last 7 games on a Friday ...
Purdue is 3-11 against the spread in its last 14 home games ...
The Ducks have won 6 of their last 7 road games straight-up ...
Purdue has lost 8 of its last 10 games against a Big Ten opponent ...
When Purdue has the ball
Purdue is 109th among 134 FBS teams in passing production, averaging under 184 yards per game on average, and is 72nd by rushing for 156 yards per game.
The Boilermakers are 101st nationally in scoring output, averaging 23.7 points per game.
Starting quarterback Hudson Card remains in concussion protocol, and head coach Ryan Walters said Ryan Browne will play in his place against the Ducks.
Browne is 25 of 37 passing (67.6%) for 365 yards with 3 touchdowns and no interceptions, throwing for 297 yards in extended action against Illinois, a 1-point Boilermakers loss.
Devin Mockobee leads Purdue with 464 rushing yards off 71 carries, averaging 6.5 yards per rush and 2 of the team’s 7 rushing touchdowns.
Reggie Love has 2 more rushing scores and 226 total yards while averaging 5.1 yards per rush.
Tight end Max Klare leads the 6 Purdue players to have caught a touchdown pass this season, scoring twice, ranking first on the team with 352 yards off 21 grabs.
Jaron Tibbs, De’Nylon Morissette, and Leland Smith are the other Boilermakers to catch 2 touchdown passes.
When Oregon has the ball
The Ducks rank 15th in FBS with 302 passing yards per game on average, place 66th with almost 163 yards rushing, and are 29th nationally by scoring nearly 35 points per game.
Jordan James has 6 of Oregon’s 11 rushing touchdowns and leads the team with 667 yards on the ground while averaging 6 yards per carry.
Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel is second with 4 rushing touchdowns and is completing more than 76 percent of his pass attempts with 13 touchdowns passing and 3 interceptions.
Tez Johnson leads a gifted Oregon receiver rotation, scoring 6 of the team’s 13 touchdowns in the air with 470 yards and posting more than 9 yards per reception.
Evan Stewart, Terrance Ferguson, and Traeshon Johnson are all over 300 yards receiving this season and all average over 14 yards per catch with 6 touchdown grabs between them.
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
A plurality of bettors expect Oregon will dominate Purdue in this game coming off the Ohio State win, according to the latest spread consensus picks.
Oregon will win the game and cover the spread, according to 62 percent of bets.
The other 38 percent of wagers expect the Boilermakers will keep the game within the line.
The game’s implied score suggests a comfortable win for the Ducks.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Oregon will defeat Purdue by a projected score of 43 to 16.
Our early pick: Purdue +27.5 ... Coming off an emotional victory, the Ducks embark on a long road trip against a Purdue team that’s found some momentum with the quarterback change. We’ll take Oregon by 3 touchdowns.
How to watch Oregon vs. Purdue
When: Fri., Oct. 18
Time: 8 p.m. ET | 4 p.m. PT
TV: Fox network
-
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams