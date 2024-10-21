Penn State vs. Wisconsin football picks: What the oddsmakers say
Big Ten football returns this weekend as No. 3 Penn State goes on the road against Wisconsin on Saturday. Let’s check in with the early predictions for the game from the nation’s oddsmakers.
Penn State is perfect through 6 games and coming out of an idle week with a 3-0 Big Ten record on the line and ranks No. 9 nationally in scoring defense, allowing 14.5 points per game.
Wisconsin is 3-1 in conference play and on a 3 game win streak, outscoring opponents 117 to 16 in that time but the competition level takes a big jump this week.
What do the wiseguys have to say about this Big Ten matchup?
Let’s take a look at what the oddsmakers predict for Penn State vs. Wisconsin in this Week 9 college football game.
Penn State vs. Wisconsin picks, odds
As expected, the Nittany Lions are favored against the Badgers, but by a close margin.
Penn State is a 6.5 point favorite against Wisconsin, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 47.5 points for the game.
And it set the moneyline odds for Penn State at -230 and for Wisconsin at +195 to win outright.
Penn State: -6.5 (-110)
Wisconsin: +6.5 (-110)
Over 47.5 points: -115
Under 47.5 points: -105
Penn State vs. Wisconsin trends
Penn State is 2-4 against the spread (33.3%) so far this season ...
Wisconsin is 3-4 (42.9%) ATS in ‘24 ...
Penn State is 5-0 against the spread in its last 5 games against Wisconsin ...
The total went over in 5 of Wisconsin’s last 7 games against Penn State ...
The total went under in 7 of Penn State’s last 10 games ...
Wisconsin is 3-1 against the spread in Big Ten games this season ...
The total went over in 6 of Penn State’s last 8 games in October ...
The Badgers are 1-2 against the spread as an underdog ...
Penn State is 2-3 against the spread as a 6.5-point or better favorite this season ...
Wisconsin is 0-2 against the spread when at least a 6.5-point underdog ...
Penn State is 0-3 against the spread in Big Ten games this season ...
The total went over in 4 of Wisconsin’s 7 games this season ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
A plurality of bettors expect the Nittany Lions to handle the Badgers, according to the early spread consensus picks for the game.
Penn State is getting 59 percent of bets to win the game and cover the spread and stay undefeated.
The other 41 percent of wagers project Wisconsin will either win the game in an upset or keep the game under a touchdown.
The game’s implied score suggests a narrow victory for the Nittany Lions against the Badgers.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Penn State will defeat Wisconsin by a projected score of 27 to 21.
Our early pick: Penn State -6.5 ... The Badgers’ recent defensive improvements have come against overmatched teams, but the Nittany Lions have superior firepower to get past these tacklers and be at least a touchdown better.
How to watch Penn State vs. Wisconsin
When: Sat., Oct. 26
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | 6:30 p.m. CT
TV: NBC network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
