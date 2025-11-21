Rece Davis picks Hawai'i-UNLV winner in Friday night's Mountain West game
Hawai'i and UNLV have quietly become two of the Mountain West’s most entertaining teams. UNLV sits at 8-2 under first-year head coach Dan Mullen, while the Rainbow Warriors enter the matchup at 7-3 with Timmy Chang guiding a resurgent program that continues to build momentum.
Both teams are 4-2 in conference play and still chasing a spot in the league title game, setting up a late-night showdown with major implications.
The Rebels have found success by winning close, often chaotic games. Six of their contests have been decided by one touchdown or less, and they’ve come out on top in five of them.
Mullen’s offense ranks among the nation’s most balanced attacks, mixing a strong running game with an efficient quarterback in Anthony Colandrea. Hawai'i, meanwhile, thrives through tempo and precision, powered by one of college football’s most dangerous passing units led by Micah Alejado.
It’s a contrast in styles that makes this matchup so intriguing. UNLV scores 36.6 points per game and leans on its physical rushing attack, while Hawai'i’s air-heavy system produces 302.4 passing yards per game, ninth best in the country.
Both teams know how to score, but neither has shown a consistent ability to stop opponents. For Davis, that makes Friday’s game the kind of “deep cut” worth staying up for.
Rece Davis Chooses Hawai'i Over UNLV in Mountain West Clash
When the ESPN analyst made his pick on his College GameDay podcast, he praised both programs for their turnaround seasons before explaining his choice. “One of the surprise teams of the season has been Hawai'i,” Davis said.
“UNLV just continues to find ways to win and pull games out. Dan Mullen’s 8-2 there against a Hawai'i team that’s 7-3. Both teams are 4-2 in Mountain West play. So, why in the world am I picking Hawai'i? Well, you’re loyal to people who are loyal to you. They helped me out a couple of weeks ago!”
Loyalty aside, Davis’s pick isn’t without logic, as he correctly picked them to win in an upset against San Diego State. Hawai'i’s offense ranks among the nation’s most efficient in the red zone, scoring on 97.1% of opportunities, while UNLV’s defense ranks 99th in red zone efficiency and 130th overall in yards allowed.
Wide receiver Jackson Harris headlines the Warriors’ attack with 731 yards and 10 touchdowns, while Alejado has thrown for 2,380 yards and 18 scores.
Colandrea and Thomas remain the keys for UNLV’s offense, combining for over 3,300 total yards and 26 touchdowns. But if the game turns into another shootout, Hawai'i’s ability to sustain drives and control time of possession, ranking 10th nationally, could give them an edge late.
The Warriors will face UNLV on Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.