Rece Davis predicts ranked home underdog will win in Week 8
The “Holy War” returns to center stage Saturday night in Provo as No. 15 BYU hosts No. 23 Utah in one of the most anticipated matchups of the college football season. Both programs enter the rivalry ranked for the first time since 2009, and both remain firmly in the Big 12 championship hunt. It’s a renewal that goes beyond state lines and conference standings. It’s a meeting of old rivals with playoff implications.
On ESPN’s College GameDay podcast, Rece Davis picked the Cougars to protect their undefeated record and upset Utah at LaVell Edwards Stadium. “Something weird’s going to happen in this game,” Davis said. “And I think the weirdest thing would be, because I keep waiting for the other shoe to drop on BYU, because Bachmeier’s terrific, he’s young, and the things that you mentioned. I don’t think it’s this week. I’m gonna go with the Cougars at home finding a way to pull it out.”
Davis and co-host Pete Thamel revisited the chaos of last year’s meeting — a penalty that extended BYU’s winning drive and a controversial finish that fueled Utah’s desire for revenge. This time, both teams have much more than pride on the line.
Rece Davis Picks BYU to Upset Utah in the Holy War
In Wednesday’s podcast, Davis highlighted the deep personal and coaching connections that make this rivalry one of the sport’s most compelling. “You have all of these connections with Kalani Sitake having been on Kyle Whittingham’s staff for basically a decade,” he said. “He found his coordinators there. Whittingham played at BYU. Something weird’s going to happen in this game.”
That familiarity and emotion often shape the outcome. Last season’s 33-30 BYU win ended on a defensive holding call that extended the final drive, a decision that still stings Utah fans. Now, the Cougars return home with an undefeated record and a chance to stay atop the Big 12 standings.
Quarterback Bear Bachmeier has been the spark for BYU’s offense, totaling 1,220 yards through the air and adding 89 rushing yards with two scores last week against Arizona. Running back LJ Martin anchors one of the nation’s most efficient ground attacks, averaging 6.5 yards per carry and 652 yards this season. The Cougars rank No. 11 nationally in rushing and No. 13 in total defense, showing balance few expected from a team adjusting to life in the Big 12.
Utah, meanwhile, brings its own physical brand of football. Quarterback Devon Dampier leads the team in both passing and rushing, accounting for 16 total touchdowns. His three rushing scores last week powered a 42-10 rout of Arizona State. The Utes convert 60% of their third downs, best in the nation, and score on nearly every red-zone trip.
Despite BYU’s higher ranking and home-field advantage, oddsmakers have listed Utah as a slight favorite. But Davis believes the Cougars’ confidence, combined with the unpredictability of this rivalry, tilts the edge toward the home team.
High Stakes, Deep Roots Define This Year’s Holy War
Beyond the emotion and history, this matchup carries significant postseason weight. Both teams sit among the top contenders in the Big 12, and the winner will gain a major boost in the race to reach Arlington for the conference title game. With both teams likely inside the top 15 of the playoff rankings, a win could also position either for an at-large berth in the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff.
Saturday’s clash also represents a new chapter: it’s the first Holy War played with both teams as Big 12 members. The familiarity of former players and staff crossing programs only heightens the intensity. Davis noted the “family ties” within the matchup, mentioning former BYU starter John Henry Daley now leading Utah in sacks and former Utah players now key contributors for BYU’s defense.
That overlap mirrors the closeness of the rivalry itself. “People always say, ‘This is like playing your brother,’” Davis said. “Literally, there are so many family connections here and guys who worked together and are close, and fans don’t like each other, but everybody else seems to. It’ll be intense Saturday night.”
Intensity is nothing new between these programs, but with national attention and Big Noon Kickoff in town, this may be the most-watched edition ever. For BYU, it’s a chance to stay unbeaten and validate its Big 12 ambitions. For Utah, it’s a shot at redemption and a statement that last year’s heartbreak won’t repeat.
The Cougars will host the Utes on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.