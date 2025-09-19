Rece Davis predicts Top 25 college football upset on Saturday
College football personality Rece Davis has delivered one of his boldest calls of the young season. On Thursday’s College GameDay podcast, the ESPN host said he is picking Nebraska to upset No. 21 Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. It would be a breakthrough moment for a program that has not beaten a ranked opponent since 2016.
The stakes are enormous. Nebraska enters undefeated, led by true freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola, who has looked polished beyond his years. Michigan, meanwhile, has leaned on freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood and a punishing ground attack behind Alabama transfer Justice Haynes.
Interim coach Biff Poggi is still handling head-coaching duties with Sherrone Moore suspended, and the Wolverines will need composure to handle a charged environment in Lincoln.
With the 1995 national championship team being honored and Nebraska fans primed for the spotlight, the Cornhuskers believe this is their best shot to erase years of frustration against ranked competition.
Rece Davis Sides With Nebraska Against Michigan
Davis framed Saturday as a critical test for Nebraska’s growth under head coach Matt Rhule.
“Give me Nebraska. If not now, when? I think they’re ready to do it,” Davis said on the podcast. “Longtime listeners of the College GameDay podcast know that every time an opening came about on the coaching front, I said, ‘You should hire Matt Rhule.’ Nebraska is the one that did it. I think they’re building a program that will sustain. So give me Nebraska.”
Pete Thamel agreed, citing Raiola’s sharp start — eight touchdowns, no interceptions, and a 76.6 percent completion rate — as a reason for confidence. He added that Nebraska has better playmakers than in past seasons, pointing to Kentucky transfer Dane Key and wideout Naquan Hunter as difference-makers.
Thamel predicted a 23–17 win for the Cornhuskers, saying the atmosphere and urgency could finally carry them past a top-25 opponent. Davis echoed that the moment feels right for Nebraska to snap its 27-game losing streak against ranked teams.
Nebraska Seeks Breakthrough Against Ranked Opponents
For Nebraska, Saturday is about validating progress. The Cornhuskers have been dominant so far, averaging 545.7 yards and 49.0 points per game while giving up only 202.0 yards and 8.0 points on defense. Raiola’s poise has been central, as has a receiving corps bolstered by transfers. Running back Emmett Johnson has balanced the offense, while coordinator Dana Holgorsen’s scheme has emphasized rhythm throws and quick decision-making.
Michigan brings a different challenge. The Wolverines are averaging 242.7 rushing yards per game behind Haynes, who already has 388 yards and five touchdowns. Underwood has flashed his dual-threat ability, rushing for 114 yards and two scores last week, but he remains untested in a hostile road environment.
Michigan’s defense is sturdy, holding opponents to 271.3 yards per game, but its offensive line is still seeking consistency. That makes the trench battle crucial against Nebraska’s aggressive 3-3-5 alignment.
This game represents more than a midseason test. Nebraska has spent nearly a decade chasing its place among the Big Ten’s top tier, and a win over Michigan would serve as proof that Rhule’s program is built for more than incremental gains.
It would also end the longest active losing streak against ranked opponents in college football. Nebraska will face Michigan on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.