Rece Davis predicts winner of Texas A&M-Texas 'Lone Star Showdown' rivalry matchup
The renewed Lone Star Showdown brings immense stakes as the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies travel to face the No. 16 Texas Longhorns. On Wednesday's episode of the College GameDay podcast, longtime host Rece Davis broke down the monumental Friday matchup. The game features an undefeated Aggies squad looking to secure a spot in the Southeastern Conference title game against a Texas team hoping to play spoiler.
Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko has guided his program to a stunning 11-0 record and a 7-0 mark in conference play. They face a Texas squad sitting at 8-3 that started the season ranked No. 1 but has since faltered. Davis analyzed the trajectories of both programs before making his final prediction for the contest at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Davis ultimately sided with the visiting Aggies to keep their magical run toward a potential national title going.
"I think the Aggies get them or gig them, so to speak," Davis said. "So, I'm going to pick Texas A&M to remain perfect and go to the SEC Championship game for the first time, have an opportunity to win it and stay in the fight as one of the favorites for their first national championship since 1939."
Rece Davis breaks down, picks winner of Lone Star Showdown
The longtime ESPN host argued that Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and his roster have not passed the eye test recently. He pointed to their performances against the Vanderbilt Commodores and Arkansas Razorbacks as evidence. While they looked decent in spots, the dominance expected of a playoff team was missing.
"Texas to me, it's not so much the three losses. It's that they really haven't looked like a playoff team really all season," Davis said. "I'll bet you get the playoff version of Texas or close to it on Friday night in Austin."
The history of this series adds another layer of pressure. The Aggies have not celebrated a victory over their rivals since 2010. Davis noted the significance of potentially ending a "15-year drought" and earning a win against the "despised Longhorns."
Quarterback Marcel Reed looks to change that narrative. Reed has emerged as a Heisman Trophy contender with 2,752 passing yards and 25 touchdowns. He recently led a massive comeback against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
He must evade a pass rush led by Texas star Colin Simmons. Simmons ranks second in the league with 11 sacks. The Longhorns counter with quarterback Arch Manning. Manning has settled in after early struggles and recently accounted for six scores against Arkansas.
Manning faces the daunting task of eluding Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell. Howell tops the SEC with 11.5 sacks and is a finalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award.
Texas hosts Texas A&M on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.