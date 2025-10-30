Rece Davis predicts winner of Vanderbilt-Texas matchup
The College GameDay crew turned its attention to Austin this week, where Vanderbilt and Texas are set to square off in one of the SEC’s most intriguing November matchups. On Wednesday’s episode of ESPN’s College GameDay podcast, analyst Rece Davis offered a detailed breakdown of the contest before ultimately siding with the Longhorns to defend home turf.
Davis praised Vanderbilt’s resiliency in last week’s 17-10 win over Missouri, citing the Commodores’ ability to make clutch defensive stops when it mattered most. Still, he noted that Texas’ defensive front presents a challenge few teams have been able to solve this season. “I’m going to ride with the Texas defense,” Davis said. “I think the Texas defense slows down Diego Pavia and the Vanderbilt offense much in the same way Missouri did last week.”
Vanderbilt enters Saturday’s matchup at 7-1 and ranked No. 9 nationally, while Texas sits at 6-2 and ranked No. 20. The game will kick off at noon on ABC from Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.
Rece Davis Expects A Defensive Battle Between Vanderbilt And Texas
Davis compared the upcoming game to Vanderbilt’s previous defensive slugfest against Missouri, predicting a similarly low-scoring outcome. “It’ll be low-scoring,” Davis said. “Do you make the clutch plays? Vanderbilt did last week, but I’ll ride with the Texas defense and say the Longhorns win a game in which neither team reaches 20 points.”
Texas’ defense has quietly anchored its success this season, ranking third in the FBS in rushing defense and 10th in scoring defense. The Longhorns allow just 14.6 points per game and are particularly stout on third downs, holding opponents to a 31.5 percent conversion rate. That efficiency could prove decisive against a Vanderbilt team that thrives on sustained drives and time of possession.
On the other side, Vanderbilt’s offense has leaned heavily on quarterback Diego Pavia, who has accounted for more than 2,100 total yards and 20 touchdowns. His dual-threat skill set has powered the Commodores to 38.4 points per game, though Missouri provided a blueprint for slowing him down by limiting explosive plays and forcing Vanderbilt into long-yardage situations.
Texas quarterback Arch Manning, who remains in concussion protocol, is expected to be a game-time decision. In his absence, the Longhorns would turn to a balanced attack led by quarterback Matthew Caldwell.
The Longhorns will host Vanderbilt at noon Saturday on ABC.