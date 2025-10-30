Rece Davis picks winner of Georgia-Florida rivalry game
The annual matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators always carries weight, but this year’s meeting in Jacksonville features added intrigue. Georgia enters as the No. 5 team in the country at 6-1, while Florida, now under interim coach Billy Gonzales, looks to salvage a 3-4 start after parting ways with Billy Napier. The Bulldogs have won four straight in the series and seven of the last eight, continuing their hold over a rivalry that dates back to 1933.
ESPN’s Rece Davis shared his thoughts on the College GameDay podcast ahead of the Georgia–Florida rivalry game. He expects Georgia to handle business, even if Florida makes things interesting early. Davis noted that he “just doesn’t see a world in which Georgia loses this game.” He added that while the Bulldogs “won’t blow them out,” the Gators could “surprise them” with an early jump before Georgia finds its rhythm.
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton has led a resilient offense all season, throwing for 1,548 yards with 10 touchdowns and only one interception. The Bulldogs have faced halftime deficits in four of five SEC contests but managed to win three of those, keeping their College Football Playoff hopes alive. Davis pointed to that resilience as a key factor, saying, “They won’t, if they do fall behind, they won’t come up short this time. Dawgs win that game.”
Rece Davis Cites Georgia’s Experience and Florida’s Transition As Key Factors
Davis also took time to reflect on the historic rivalry, calling it “the world’s largest outdoor cocktail party in the finest city in the state of Florida, Jacksonville.” He revisited one of its most memorable moments, when Florida interim coach Galen Hall and quarterback Kerwin Bell stunned Georgia in 1984 with a 96-yard touchdown pass to Ricky Nattiel. “Only once has an interim Florida coach knocked off the Dawgs,” Davis said, noting the rarity of such an upset.
This year, the Gators will again turn to an interim coach in Gonzales, who inherits a roster short on depth and missing key receivers Vernell Brown III and Aidan Mizell. Freshman quarterback DJ Lagway has shown flashes, throwing for 1,513 yards, nine touchdowns, and nine interceptions, but Florida’s offense has struggled to sustain drives, ranking 128th nationally in third-down conversions.
Georgia’s defense, though down statistically from previous seasons, remains opportunistic. Linebacker CJ Allen emphasized the team’s focus on execution, saying it “comes down to executing at the right time and eye discipline.” The Bulldogs average 33.7 points per game and have limited opponents to just 19.6, a balance that has fueled their climb back into the playoff conversation.
Saturday’s game will also be the last in Jacksonville until 2028, as the rivalry relocates temporarily during EverBank Stadium’s renovation. The Bulldogs will face the Gators in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium next year before the series moves to Tampa in 2027.
The Bulldogs will face the Florida Gators at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday on ABC.