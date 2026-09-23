Steve Spurrier Predicts Stunning Upset in College Football Week 4

Upsets make college football lively, and former Florida star and coach Steve Spurrier has an interesting Week 4 upset pick to spring on the nation. Speaking with ESPN journalist Chris Lowe, Spurrier dropped an upset choice that might surprise the long-time followers of the Florida and South Carolina coach.

Spurrier's Surprise Pick

No, he didn't pick the Gamecocks to take down Alabama or the Rebels of Ole Miss to upset his beloved Gators. Spurrier went in a direction that will shock anybody with a long memory.

"I think Tennessee is ready to pull the upset over Texas," he told Low. "The Vols can beat them in Knoxville. Hell, we beat them down here last year, and we went 4-8."

NEW: Steve Spurrier tells @Clowfb he predicts Tennessee will beat Texas on Saturday🍊



"I think Tennessee is ready to pull the upset over Texas. The Vols can beat them in Knoxville. Hell, we beat them down here last year, and we went 4-8. Yep, beat Texas. How about that?"… https://t.co/1ZMgcYIraV pic.twitter.com/9P2wxtJGbn — On3 (@On3) September 23, 2026

Tennessee's Chances

Texas has certainly not been immune to stumbles despite a lofty national reputation. Spurrier is right that a struggling Florida program that fired Billy Napier still found a way to best Texas 29-21 off a rare big game from QB DJ Lagway. Now Tennessee, like the Longhorns at 3-0 on the young season, will be a relatively mild home underdog in a battle to gain early control of the SEC race.

Spurrier has never had a problem bucking conventional wisdom and picking the home Vols to upset No. 1 Texas is just another example, albeit a stunning one.

Spurrier's History with Tennessee

As a Heisman Trophy winning player and championship winning coach at the University of Florida, Steve Spurrier often made life miserable for the University of Tennessee. Famous for cracking that you couldn't spell Citrus Bowl (when it was a not-quite-exclusive SEC bowl berth) without UT, Spurrier bested UT in 14 of 24 meetings with the Vols as a head coach.

To steal the SEC's trademark slogan, it just meant more for Spurrier, who great up in Johnson City, Tennesseee, and was somewhat under-recruited by his home state school. Instead, he became a star quarterback at Florida, winning the Heisman Trophy there in 1966. After an NFL career, Spurrier became a brilliant coach, winning at Duke before getting the nod at Florida.

He was 8-4 against Tennessee at Florida, with many of those wins settling the SEC regular-season crown In a dozen seasons at Florida, Spurrier brought passing to the SEC and won six SEC championships, as well as reaching two national title games and winning one. And he did much of his winning at the cost of the Volunteers, who almost certainly came to rue the day they failed to recruit the home-state kid at quarterback.