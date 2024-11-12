Texas vs. Arkansas football picks: What the oddsmakers say
An old Southwest Conference rivalry now in the SEC kicks off this weekend as No. 3 Texas hits the road against Arkansas on Saturday. Here’s what the oddsmakers have to say about the matchup, with their early predictions for the game.
Texas pounded Florida at home last weekend, improving to 4-1 in SEC play and taking an important step forward in the conference standings after Georgia’s loss at Ole Miss.
Arkansas took last week off but was throttled at home by that Ole Miss team the week before, allowing 63 points and nearly 700 yards of total offense, falling to 3-3 in conference.
What do the wiseguys expect when the Longhorns and Razorbacks meet up?
Let’s check in with the early predictions for Texas vs. Arkansas in this Week 12 college football game, according to the oddsmakers.
Texas vs. Arkansas odds, picks
Texas is a 13.5 point favorite against Arkansas, according to the lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 57.5 points for the game.
And it set the moneyline odds for Texas at -650 and for Arkansas at +425 to win outright.
Texas: -13.5 (-115)
Arkansas: +13.5 (-105)
Over 57.5 points: -105
Under 57.5 points: -115
Texas vs. Arkansas trends
Texas is 6-3 against the spread (66.7%) overall so far this season ...
Arkansas is also 6-3 (66.7%) ATS in ‘24 ...
Texas is 1-5 against the spread in its last 6 games against Arkansas ...
Arkansas is 2-9 against the spread in its last 11 games at home ...
Texas is 9-4 against the spread in its last 13 games ...
Arkansas is 4-16 straight-up in its last 20 games as the underdog ...
The total went under in 4 of Texas’ last 5 games ...
Arkansas is 2-3 ATS at home ...
Texas is 2-1 ATS away ...
Arkansas is 2-10 against the spread in its last 12 home games ...
Texas is 9-4 ATS in its last 13 games ...
The total went under in 4 of Arkansas’ last 6 games ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
Most bettors are giving a slight edge to the Razorbacks at home, according to the latest spread consensus picks for the game.
Arkansas is getting 54 percent of bets to either win outright in the upset, or more likely, to keep the final margin under two touchdowns in a loss.
The other 46 percent of wagers project Texas will dominate in a win that covers the big point spread.
The game’s implied score also suggests a double-digit victory for the Longhorns over the Razorbacks.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Texas will defeat Arkansas by a projected score of 36 to 22.
Our early pick: Texas -13.5 ... The Razorbacks’ subpar performance against the line combined with the Longhorns’ superb defensive output gives us confidence to lay the points.
How to watch Texas vs. Arkansas
When: Sat., Nov. 16
Time: 11 a.m. Central
TV: ABC network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
