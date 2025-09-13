Tim Tebow confidently picks the winner of Florida-LSU game
On SEC Network’s SEC Nation, former Gators quarterback, Tim Tebow, picked Florida to pull the upset at LSU, calling it a "do-or-die" spot for Billy Napier’s team. Country star Lainey Wilson delivered the "LSU is gonna put a whoopin’ on the Gators" prediction during the same segment, while analysts Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers and Paul Finebaum all backed the No. 3 Tigers.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on ABC (6:30 CT local). ESPN’s Football Power Index gives LSU a 61.6% and since 2000, LSU is 112–15 (.882) in Saturday night games at Tiger Stadium.
Florida (1–1) is six days removed from a stunning 18–16 home loss to USF, a game scarred by 11 penalties for 103 yards and a late ejection on the defensive line. Through two contests, the Gators average 35.5 points, 236.5 passing yards, 166.5 rushing yards and hold the ball 34:20 per game. They’ve converted 44% on third down but are averaging 51.5 penalty yards. Quarterback DJ Lagway is 38-of-51 (74.5%) for 342 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT, with Jadan Baugh pacing the run game (197 yards, 7.3 per carry).
LSU (2–0) has opened with a 17–10 win at Clemson followed by 23–7 over Louisiana Tech, allowing just 8.5 points per game and 207.5 total yards per game. The Tigers are 48% on third down, have a 37:01 average time of possession, put up 242.5 passing yards a game and 118.0 rushing yards per game. Ppponents are 6-of-26 (23%) on third down. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is 54-of-79 (68.4%) for 469 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT, Caden Durham leads with 103 rushing yards, and Aaron Anderson has 14 catches for 172 yards.
LSU’s defensive front has been disruptive early with 4 sacks, 11 pass breakups, 13 QB hurries. Harold Perkins Jr. leads the way with 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack and West Weeks leads the team with 13 tackles.
Florida snapped its LSU skid last November with a 27–16 win in Gainesville, the Gators’ first series victory since 2018. That upset — engineered by Lagway — is part of the belief behind Tebow’s upset pick.
The rest of the SEC Nation panel, which includes Harper, Rodgers, Finebaum, all picked LSU while Tebow picked Florida. Joel Klatt agrees with the majority as he predicted LSU will win 31-21 Tigers (cover 7.5).
The game serves as a chance to bounce back while LSU can put two early quality wins on their schedule.