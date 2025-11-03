2025 college football passing leaders after Week 10
The Halloween weekend didn’t change the passing race too much. An overtime stunner in Dallas came with a 300-plus yard air show, a West Coast shootout delivered another 450-yard line, and the front-runner cushioned his edge with three red-zone strikes in a 30-3 rout. Here’s where the national passing race stands after Week 10.
10. CJ Bailey, NC State — 2,411 yards (19 TD, 7 INT)
The sophomore entered the top 10 by throwing for 340 yards as the Wolfpack stunned No. 8 Georgia Tech, 48-36, on Saturday night in Raleigh.
9. Nick Minicucci, Delaware — 2,421 yards (15 TD, 4 INT)
In Year 1 of FBS play for Delaware, Minicucci stayed hot despite a 59-30 loss at Liberty, going 29-of-49 for 344 yards with two scores and a rushing TD.
8. Athan Kaliakmanis, Rutgers — 2,476 yards (13 TD, 5 INT)
Rutgers followed a Week 9 win at Purdue with a 35-13 defeat at Illinois; Kaliakmanis finished 25-of-45 for 253 yards and a late TD.
7. Kevin Jennings, SMU — 2,484 yards (18 TD, 8 INT)
Jennings delivered a career-best 365 passing yards in SMU's 26-20 overtime upset of No. 10 Miami, headlining Homecoming in Dallas and keeping the Mustangs in the ACC race.
6. Joe Fagnano, UConn — 2,529 yards (22 TD, 0 INT)
Flawless again: Fagnano tossed four TDs (three to Skyler Bell) with no picks in a 38-19 win over UAB, pushing UConn to bowl eligibility with his season INT total still at zero.
5. Darian Mensah, Duke — 2,572 yards (21 TD, 2 INT)
Mensah authored a signature road performance at Death Valley, throwing for 361 yards and four TDs and hitting the decisive two-point conversion as Duke edged out Clemson, 46-45.
4. Walker Eget, San Jose State — 2,607 yards (17 TD, 3 INT)
Eget ripped Hawaii for 458 yards and two scores in a 45-35 win, his second 450-plus passing game this season as the Spartans' offense hit another gear.
3. Drew Mestemaker, North Texas — 2,702 yards (21 TD, 4 INT)
North Texas QB Drew Mestemaker, who detonated Charlotte for a school- and conference-record 608 yards in Week 9, followed with an efficient 19-of-24 for 234 yards in a 31-17 win that ended Navy's 10-game streak. Mestemaker is third at 2,702 yards (21 TD, four INT) as the Mean Green balanced out with a four-touchdown day from RB Caleb Hawkins.
2. Joey Aguilar, Tennessee — 2,737 yards (21 TD, 8 INT)
Tennessee's Joey Aguilar narrowed the gap in the passing race despite a loss, throwing for 393 yards and two scores in a 33-27 defeat to Oklahoma on Saturday night. The senior sits second nationally at 2,737 yards (21 TD, eight INT), continuing a run of 300-plus performances as the Volunteers lean on the passing attack.
1. Sawyer Robertson, Baylor — 2,780 yards (26 TD, 7 INT)
Baylor's Sawyer Robertson remains the national passing leader after Week 10, adding 267 yards in a 30-3 win at UCF to push his season total to 2,780 yards with 26 touchdowns against seven interceptions. Robertson completed 29 of 40 and managed the game as Baylor controlled the second half, keeping him atop a crowded race into November.