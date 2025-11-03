College Football HQ

Big 12 announces kickoff times, TV schedule for Week 11 games

The Big 12's Week 11 slate features a Friday night kickoff in Orlando and four games on Saturday.

Patrick Previty

BYU Cougars football head coach Kalani Sitake
BYU Cougars football head coach Kalani Sitake / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Big 12's Week 11 slate features a Friday night kickoff in Orlando and four games on Saturday, headlined by undefeated BYU visiting Texas Tech. ESPN's College GameDay will be going to its second straight Big 12 matchup, this time between the Cougars and Red Raiders. All times are Eastern.

Friday, Nov. 7 (Week 11)

  • Houston at UCF, 8 p.m., FS1

Saturday, Nov. 8 (Week 11)

  • No. 8 BYU at No. 9 Texas Tech, 12 p.m., ABC
  • Colorado at West Virginia, 12 p.m., TNT/HBO Max
  • Iowa State at TCU, 3:30 p.m., FOX
  • Kansas at Arizona, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

Arizona State, Baylor, Cincinnati, Kansas State, Oklahoma State and Utah are off.

Week 11 Big 12 Preview

  • Houston at UCF — UCF returns home after a 30-3 loss at Baylor, three weeks removed from blasting West Virginia 45-13. The Knights have been inconsistent in Big 12 play and are trying to revive an offense that stalled in Waco. Houston just had a four-game win streak snapped by West Virginia, 45-35, but QB Conner Weigman and run game has generally kept the Cougars efficient on the road.
  • No. 8 BYU at No. 9 Texas Tech — BYU was on a bye in Week 10 and rose in the AP Poll after back-to-back wins over rival Utah and at Iowa State. Kalani Sitake's team has leaned on a physical run game with LJ Martin and timely plays from QB Bear Bachmeier. Texas Tech is coming off a 43-20 win at Kansas State and has won two straight as Behren Morton and the Red Raiders' defense have played well. This is the conference's game of the day, and it leads the Saturday window on ABC.
  • Colorado at West Virginia — Colorado has been hammered the last two weeks, losing 53-7 at Utah and 52-17 to Arizona while giving the ball away in bunches. West Virginia snapped a four-game losing streak by beating then-No. 22 Houston 45-35 on Saturday and returns to Morgantown looking to add another win.
  • Iowa State at TCU — The Cyclones have slid from 5-0 to 5-4 with four straight losses, most recently 24-19 to Arizona State after falling 41-27 to BYU. TCU has consecutive wins over Baylor (42-36) and at West Virginia (23-17) as Josh Hoover keeps the passing game alive. The Frogs get this one at home in the 3:30 p.m. FOX window.
  • Kansas at Arizona — Kansas snapped a two-game losing streak by beating Oklahoma State 38-21 last week, easing some pressure after losses to Texas Tech and Kansas State. Arizona, meanwhile, bounced back emphatically from tight defeats to BYU (2OT) and Houston by routing Colorado 52-17.
Deion Sanders
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

