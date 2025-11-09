2025 college football passing leaders after Week 11
Some weeks the ball just hums and in Week 11 it was flying. Here are the national passing leaders after Week 11.
10. Josh Hoover, TCU
Josh Hoover rounds out the top ten at 2,690 passing yards. He has completed 219 of 335 attempts (65.4%), for 23 touchdowns and 8 interceptions (8.0 yards-per-attempt clip). Hoover is averaging 298.9 passing yards per game. He has been cleaner of late with key throws that kept TCU in shootouts, and the volume keeps him in striking distance of a top-five finish if November breaks right.
9. Drew Mestemaker, North Texas
Drew Mestemaker sits at 2,692 passing yards with 214 completions on 312 attempts (68.6%), 21 touchdowns and 4 interceptions (8.6 yards per attempt). He is averaging 299.1 passing yards per game. Mestemaker's 608-yard eruption two weeks ago turned his season from a nice story to a full-on headline.
8. Athan Kaliakmanis, Rutgers
Athan Kaliakmanis is at 2,705 passing yards. For the season, he has hit 203 of 326 passes (62.3%) for 17 touchdowns and 7 interceptions (8.3 yards per attempt) and putting up 270.5 passing yards per game.
7. Nick Minicucci, Delaware
Nick Minicucci checks in with 2,718 passing yards on 234 of 381 passing (61.4 %), 17 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. Minicucci is tallying 7.1 yards per attempt and 302 passing yards per game. Delaware's first FBS season has ridden his right arm, and the numbers show that.
6. Joey Aguilar, Tennessee
Joey Aguilar is at 2,737 passing yards on 195 of 297 passing (65.7%). Aguilar has 21 touchdowns and 8 interceptions, a robust 9.2 yards per attempt, and is averaging 304.1 passing yards per game. Tennessee has asked him to push it downfield this year and he has answered the call.
5. Sawyer Robertson, Baylor
Sawyer Robertson stands at 2,780 passing yards on 230 of 366 passing (62.8%). Robertson has 26 touchdowns and 7 interceptions (7.6 yards per attempt) and is putting up 308.9 yards per game. He opened the season with a 440-yard, four-touchdown road classic and has checked in at the top of the list multiple times this year.
4. Darian Mensah, Duke
Darian Mensah is fourth at 2,794 passing yards after hitting 224 of 321 throws (69.8%), with 24 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. Mensah logs in at 8.7 yards per attempt with 310.4 passing yards per game.
3. Kevin Jennings, SMU
Kevin Jennings is sitting in the top three with 2,484 passing yards, and he has 18 touchdowns against 8 interceptions while completing about two-third of his throws. The Mustangs have leaned on the veteran and now find themselves amidst chaos in the ACC.
2. Joe Fagnano, UConn
Joe Fagnano's interception-free season is the story as much as the yardage total; he is at 2,529 passing yards with 22 touchdowns and 0 picks while keeping UConn on schedule with quick decisions. That turnover-free run is something to keep an eye on moving forward.
1. Walker Eget, San Jose State
Walker Eget headlines the national board at 2,952 passing yards; he has completed 217 of 362 passes (59.9%), for 17 touchdowns with 5 interceptions, 8.2 yards per attempt and 328 yards per game.