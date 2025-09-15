2025 college football passing leaders after Week 3
Syracuse's Steve Angeli and Baylor’s Sawyer Robertson have kept the early pace for passing leaders but going into Week 4, the race has tightened up a bit. Western Kentucky's Maverick McIvor remains in top-10 despite being off (he did play in Week 0) and Power Four starters John Mateer and Behren Morton continue to rise. These are the FBS passing yards leaders right now after week 3 of college football.
10. Joey Aguilar, Tennessee — 906 yards
Aguilar threw for 371 yards and four touchdowns (plus a rushing TD) in an overtime classic, a 44–41 loss to Georgia, and remains in the top 10 despite the defeat. He became the first SEC player in at least 20 seasons to have 4 pass TDs plus a rushing TD in his conference debut. If the late second field goal for Tennessee went in, the Vols might be ranked in the top five.
9. Behren Morton, Texas Tech — 923 yards
Morton lit up Oregon State with 442 yards and four touchdowns in a 45–14 win delayed by weather, pushing the Red Raiders to 3–0. Through three games he's at 10.1 YPA with just one interception as Tech has outscored opponents 174–35. Texas Tech gets Utah in Week 4.
8. Maverick McIvor, Western Kentucky — 941 yards
The Hilltoppers were idle in Week 3 after opening with three straight games (including Week 0), so McIvor holds his spot entering a Sept. 20 home date with Nevada. His yards per game (323) remain top-10 nationally.
7. John Mateer, Oklahoma — 944 yards
Mateer added 281 passing yards and a 51-yard rushing score in a 42–3 road win over Temple. He's up to five TD passes on the season for the 3–0 Sooners. Mateer also had 3 total TDs in the win over then-No. 15 Michigan last week.
6. Katin Houser, East Carolina — 973 yards
Houser completed 76 percent for 293 yards and two touchdowns as ECU blanked Coastal Carolina, 38–0 — the Pirates' first FBS shutout since 2000. House has 5 TDs to one INT on the season.
5. Jayden Maiava, USC — 989 yards
USC's junior QB threw for 282 yards on 17-of-28 passing in a methodical 33–17 Big Ten road win at Purdue. He's at 10.8 yards per attempt with only one turnover and had 300-yard and 400-yard performances to open the year.
4. Dylan Lonergan, Boston College — 991 yards
The Alabama transfer racked up 333 yards (30 of 44) and a touchdown in a 30–20 loss at Stanford. He's at nine TDs against one interception on the season. Against Michigan State last week, Lonergan had 390 yards in 2OT loss.
3. Darian Mensah, Duke — 1,036 yards
In an emotional return to face his former team, Mensah threw for 313 yards and three touchdowns in a 34–27 loss at Tulane. Despite the setback, he remains among the national yardage leaders due to a 334-yard game against Illinois and a 389-yard day against Elon.
2. Sawyer Robertson, Baylor — 1,070 yards
Robertson crossed the 1,000-yard mark while tossing three scores in a 42–7 win over Samford. He's at 10 TDs with just two picks through three games as Baylor wrapped nonconference play. He has only been sacked once as well, so that helps.
1. Steve Angeli, Syracuse — 1,072 yards
The Notre Dame transfer stayed in rhythm, throwing for 324 yards and three touchdowns in a 41–21 win over UMass. Angeli has piled up yards in all three outings as the Orange moved to 2–1. He also threw for 416 yards in an OT win vs. UConn and opened with 274 yards vs. Tennessee.