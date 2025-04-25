2025 NFL Draft picks by college football team, conference in Round 1
Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft is in the books, with the first 32 selections taken off the Big Board and giving some of college football’s elite programs an opportunity to do a little bragging.
Especially if you’re in the SEC or Big Ten, which have emerged as the effective Power 2 conferences in the sport after realignment and given their dominance over the national recruiting landscape and in the postseason.
That success was reflected by the SEC and Big Ten representing a stunning 81.2 percent of the players taken in the opening round of the 2025 NFL Draft this week.
That’s right: 26 of the first 32 players taken off the board hailed from one of those two conferences, with the SEC just edging out the Big Ten and breaking its own record in the process.
While the SEC had the most players drafted as a conference, defending national champion Ohio State came away as the most productive school in the opening round.
While those two leagues both had double-digit players taken in the draft, the closest rivals had no more than two players selected at this year’s event.
More than that, three NCAA programs have more prospects taken than some entire conferences.
Here’s a rundown of who made out the best in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft.
SEC (15)
Georgia (3): DE Mykel Williams (No. 11 to 49ers), LB Jalon Walker (No. 15 to Falcons), DB Malaki Starks (No. 27 to Ravens)
Texas (3): OT Kelvin Banks (No. 9 to Saints), CB Jahdae Barron (No. 20 to Broncos), WR Matthew Golden (No. 23 to Packers)
Alabama (2): OG Tyler Booker (No. 12 to Cowboys), LB Jihaad Campbell (No. 31 to Eagles)
Ole Miss (2): DT Walter Nolen (No. 16 to Cardinals), QB Jaxson Dart (No. 25 to Giants)
Kentucky (1): CB Maxwell Hairston (No. 30 to Bills)
LSU (1): OT Will Campbell (No. 4 to Patriots)
Missouri (1): OT Armand Membou (No. 7 to Jets)
Tennessee (1): DE James Pearce (No. 26 to Falcons)
Texas A&M (1): DE Shemar Stewart (No. 17 to Bengals)
Big Ten (11)
Ohio State (4): WR Emeka Egbuka (No. 19 to Buccaneers), OG Donovan Jackson (No. 24 to Vikings), DL Tyleik Williams (No. 28 to Lions), OT Josh Simmons (No. 32 to Chiefs)
Michigan (3): DT Mason Graham (No. 5 to Browns), TE Colston Loveland (No. 10 to Bears), DT Kenneth Grant (No. 13 to Dolphins)
Penn State (2): DE Abdul Carter (No. 3 to Giants), TE Tyler Warren (No. 14 to Colts)
Oregon (2): DL Derrick Harmon (No. 21 to Steelers), OT Josh Conerly (No. 29 to Commanders)
Big 12 (2)
Colorado (1): DB/WR Travis Hunter (No. 2 to Jaguars)
Arizona (1): WR Tetairoa McMillan (No. 8 to Panthers)
ACC (2)
Miami (1): QB Cam Ward (No. 1 to Titans)
North Carolina (1): RB Omarion Hampton (No. 22 to Chargers)
Mountain West (1)
Boise State (1): RB Ashton Jeanty (No. 6 to Raiders)
Missouri Valley (1)
North Dakota State (1): OG Grey Zabel (No. 18 to Seahawks)
