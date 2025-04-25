2025 NFL Draft tracker: Complete results, list of picks for Round 1
The next generation of pro football is here as the 2025 NFL Draft takes place in Green Bay, with the best players college football has to offer hearing their names called and watching their dreams come true as they embark on their NFL careers.
As expected, college football’s Power Two conferences dominated the proceedings, as the SEC and Big Ten accounted for 26 of the first 32 players selected in this year’s draft so far.
The SEC led the way with 15 players taken in the first round, tying its own all-time record, while the Big Ten was close behind with 11 players selected.
Ohio State led all schools with four players taken in the opening round, followed by a three-way tie between Michigan, Georgia, and Texas with three first-rounders.
With those three former Bulldogs getting the call in the opening round, Georgia has now produced an astonishing 20 first-round NFL Draft picks in Kirby Smart’s tenure as head coach.
Here’s an overview of every player selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, with player evaluations and scouting reports, courtesy of Sports Illustrated.
1. Titans: Cam Ward
Miami quarterback
SI Ranking: No. 9
“He can throw with different arm angles and can make plays outside of structure, though he’s more of a pocket passer than a true dual threat. Ward, who turns 23 in May, still battles inconsistent decision making, mechanics and accuracy, though he’s made strides in each area.”
2. Jaguars: Travis Hunter
Colorado wide receiver/cornerback
SI Ranking: No. 3
“Hunter will enter the NFL as a better corner than receiver—he’s not an overly nuanced route-runner at this stage and largely won collegiately with his athleticism—but his ball skills and playmaking ability will translate to big plays as a pro.
“Defensively, Hunter is proficient in man and zone coverage, and is terrific when the ball is in the air. Hunter should get touches on offense early, but he’s better suited to be a starting cornerback from the moment he arrives.”
3. Giants: Abdul Carter
Penn State edge rusher
SI Ranking: No. 1
“Elite, ready-made pass rushers are invaluable, and Carter fits the bill. The 6’ 3”, 250-pounder has an incredibly explosive first step, which he pairs with nuanced, effective hands and a bendy lower half to win around the corner.
“Carter can hold the point of attack, and makes plays in pursuit against the run, but he’s not an above-average run defender at this stage. Regardless, Carter is a unique athlete, and he should be a dominant pass rusher as a 3-4 outside linebacker.”
4. Patriots: Will Campbell
LSU offensive tackle
SI Ranking: No. 7
“A three-year starter at left tackle, Campbell is an athletic, smooth mover who fared well against the SEC’s gauntlet of pass rushers this fall. Campbell has a strong punch, can displace defenders in the run game and is a dominant pass protector.
“Still, Campbell allowed only one sack and five quarterback hits in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus. Be it at tackle, where he feels he belongs, or guard, where his length disadvantages are masked, the 6' 6", 319-pound Campbell projects as a steady protector for the foreseeable future.”
5. Browns: Mason Graham
Michigan defensive tackle
SI Ranking: No. 4
“With a deep bag of moves, nonstop motor, violent hands and high-level athleticism, Graham wins in a variety of ways. He has a strong punch, and his legs rarely stall—he can condense pockets with power and makes it difficult for linemen to anchor.
“Graham had only nine sacks across three seasons, lacks elite length with 32-inch arms and is stable but not special against double teams. Still, Graham’s athleticism, instincts and disruption create an elite blend, and he should make an early impact.”
6. Raiders: Ashton Jeanty
Boise State tailback
SI Ranking: No. 2
“Jeanty has high-level athleticism, blending quick feet, a fluid lower half and speed with his compact 5’ 8½" and 211-pound frame. Jeanty sees holes developing and has a strong feel for the defense’s flow.
“Jeanty is a willing and capable blocker who picks up blitzing linebackers with the same power he runs through them as a ball carrier. Jeanty boasts elite contact balance and lower body strength. He’ll change the complexity of an offense from Day 1.”
7. Jets: Armand Membou
Missouri offensive tackle
SI Ranking: No. 8
“An athletic yet proportionally unique right tackle, the 6' 4", 332-pound Membou blends foot quickness, technique, power and balance—and at 21 years old, his upside is tantalizing.
“As a run blocker, Membou’s strength helps him finish reps. Despite murmurs of a switch to guard, Membou, who has 33½ -inch arms, has the makings of a stout strong side protector.”
8. Panthers: Tetairoa McMillan
Arizona wide receiver
SI Ranking: No. 14
“He’s more of a speed player vertically, and not an elite separator, but his large catch radius, strong hands and high-level concentration allow him to make difficult catches in traffic.
“Smart, instinctual, strong and slippery after the catch, and he can play inside and outside. He should be a productive target for a quarterback early in his career.”
9. Saints: Kelvin Banks, Jr.
Texas offensive tackle
SI Ranking: No. 23
“He has a strong lower half with good linear quickness, enabling him to generate movement at the point of attack and pick up second-level defenders in the run game.
“As a pass protector, Banks, who allowed only one sack in 2024, can stay in front of speed rushers and anchor against power rushers, but his pad level and body control are tested against physical punches.”
10. Bears: Colston Loveland
Michigan tight end
SI Ranking: No. 12
“He’s capable of stretching defenses vertically down the seam, is a threat after the catch due to his athleticism and contact balance and has impressive ball skills to make plays above the rim and in traffic.
“As a blocker, Loveland lacks elite strength and struggles with consistent pad level, but he gives effort and has experience pulling, climbing and sealing rushing lanes.”
11. 49ers: Mykel Williams
Georgia defensive end
SI Ranking: No. 15
“He’s instinctual with a good feel for approaching blockers, and he sets a solid edge. Williams isn’t overly fluid in his lower half, though he has enough bend to cut edges, and he’s a powerful finisher when he gets to the quarterback.”
12. Cowboys: Tyler Booker
Alabama offensive lineman
SI Ranking: No. 21
“He stalls pass rushers with his 34 1⁄2-inch arms and strong base, though he’s not always first to the punch and occasionally lands his hands outside. Booker won’t impress with his athleticism and he’s an average puller.
“But Booker, who was a team captain in 2024 and has experience at left tackle and both guard positions, has the physicality, strength, intelligence and versatility to be an instant starter in a power-gap system.”
13. Dolphins: Kenneth Grant
Michigan defensive tackle
SI Ranking: No. 25
“He has the power and length to stack and shed offensive linemen, can win matchups with quickness and is fast enough to make plays in pursuit.
“Grant’s pass rush, from his plan and counter moves to the depth of his arsenal, is still a work in progress, but he enters the NFL with a clear role.”
14. Colts: Tyler Warren
Penn State tight end
SI Ranking: No. 5
“Warren has terrific ball skills to finish catches above the rim and in tight quarters, and he’s a threat after the catch with his strength, contact balance and physicality.
“Warren isn’t excessively twitchy, nor is he dynamic at the top of routes, but his frame, ball skills and burst out of breaks make him an elite pass catcher. Warren should be a game-changer early in his pro career.”
15. Falcons: Jalon Walker
Georgia linebacker
SI Ranking: No. 6
“He’s physical, a reliable tackler and closes with tremendous burst. Walker stands only 6' 1" and 243 pounds, but he’s powerful at the punch and can win with both speed and hand refinement as a pass rusher.
“Walker likely won’t be an every-down edge player, but he can make plays as a traditional off-ball linebacker on early downs while opening creative avenues as a blitzer in passing situations.”
16. Cardinals: Walter Nolen
Ole Miss defensive tackle
SI Ranking: No. 36
“He holds the point of attack and can get off blockers in time to stop the run. But Nolen’s hand usage and pass-rush repertoire aren’t where they need to be. He exposes his body to blockers too often and struggles finding a counter.
“He has trouble against double teams and can be moved out of rushing lanes. There are highs and lows on Nolen’s tape—he’s uber talented but has kinks to work out at the next level.”
17. Bengals: Shemar Stewart
Texas A&M defensive end
SI Ranking: No. 19
“Stewart pairs a quick first step with a powerful punch, and when he extends his arms, he knocks back tackles and compresses the pocket.
“But he lacks much of a pass-rush plan, often relying on going speed-to-power, and his hands are inefficient, which leads to his rushes usually stalling.
“Stewart is a stout run defender who sets a good edge, and he can play inside and outside. Early on, he’ll be a versatile piece who plays well on early downs while he develops as a pass rusher.”
18. Seahawks: Grey Zabel
North Dakota State interior offensive linemen
SI Ranking: No. 31
“Zabel played both guard and tackle spots in college but may be headed to center as a pro. He’s intelligent, has smooth feet and is a terrific anchor, which helps him stall pass rushers.
“Zabel impressed at center against quality opponents during Senior Bowl practices, and his quickness, intelligence and position flexibility should give him a good chance to start early.”
19. Buccaneers: Emeka Egbuka
Ohio State wide receiver
SI Ranking: No. 20
“Egbuka has enough speed to make plays vertically, his ball skills are impressive and he’s a sudden, fluid mover who can separate against man coverage.
“Ohio State creatively involved him in blocking schemes, a nod to Egbuka’s toughness and selflessness. He projects as a quality No. 2 wideout.”
20. Broncos: Jahdae Barron
Texas cornerback
SI Ranking: No. 16
“Barron is a good tackler, and often puts himself in advantageous positions due to his instincts and route recognition. He’s physical in coverage, at times too much, and has only average burst. Barron can play nickel, outside corner or safety.”
21. Steelers: Derrick Harmon
Oregon defensive tackle
SI Ranking: No. 26
“Harmon has terrific closing burst, though he’s an inconsistent finisher. He’s inconsistent at the point of attack in run defense but can disengage and make plays.
“Harmon has a three-down skill set, and with his diverse repertoire of pass-rush moves, he can be part of rush units early in his professional career.”
22. Chargers: Omarion Hampton
North Carolina tailback
SI Ranking: No. 18
“Hampton has quick feet, impressive contact balance, well-timed patience and a strong base that makes him difficult for defenders to wrap up.
“He lacks an elite top gear, but Hampton has a good feel for angles, which maximizes his straight-line gains. Hampton is a serviceable security blanket out of the backfield, but his game mostly revolves around wearing down defenses and punishing prospective tacklers.”
23. Packers: Matthew Golden
Texas wide receiver
SI Ranking: No. 27
“He doesn’t always play to the blistering 4.28 40-yard dash he timed at the NFL combine, but Golden has legitimate juice to threaten and stack cornerbacks vertically, and he’s a smooth route runner.
“He has strong hands and makes plays in traffic, but he battles the occasional drop. The 5’ 11”, 191-pounder projects as a quality starting wideout.”
24. Vikings: Donovan Jackson
Ohio State offensive lineman
SI Ranking: No. 40
“He’s better suited at guard, where he earned 31 starts from 2022 to ’24... Has smooth feet to redirect and anchor as a pass blocker, and he’s an explosive mover when pulling and climbing in the run game. Jackson is best suited for a wide-zone scheme where he can get in space and seal rushing lanes.”
25. Giants: Jaxson Dart
Ole Miss quarterback
SI Ranking: No. 39
“He has the arm talent to make every throw, and he routinely threads tight windows on the perimeter and over the middle. He has a good feel for pressure with the athleticism to navigate the pocket, and he’s a threat with his legs primarily as a scrambler but with the occasional designed run mixed in.
“But his accuracy is sporadic, and he struggles with pressure bearing down. Dart didn’t work under center at Ole Miss, which will create another learning curve. There are traits to work with but also concerns to address—and he likely needs at least one year to fix them.”
26. Falcons: James Pearce
Tennessee defensive end
SI Ranking: No. 24
“Pearce is a high-gear speed rusher with a quick first step, excellent change of direction and flexible ankles. He’s slender and lacks proportional length, but he’s capable of going speed to power with a strong punch.
“Pearce needs to get stronger to become a more consistent run defender, but his speed and power generate an enticing pass-rush profile—and his production backs it up.”
27. Ravens: Malaki Starks
Georgia defensive back
SI Ranking: No. 22
“Starks can play deep zones, man coverage in the slot and rotate down in the box in run defense. He opens his hips prematurely at times in man coverage, and while he moves well downhill, he struggles taking on blockers in the box.
“He takes narrow pursuit angles that lead to big plays, and he lost discipline in zone too often in 2024. But Starks, with his versatility, athleticism, ball skills and instincts, can immediately help a defense.”
28. Lions: Tyleik Williams
Ohio State defensive tackle
SI Ranking: No. 38
“Nimble and powerful at the point of attack, Williams is a quality run defender who can reset the line of scrimmage and get off blocks to make plays.
“He has enough pop in his hands to routinely displace blockers, though he struggles at times to anchor against double teams.
“Williams can condense pockets, but he’s an inconsistent pass rusher due to high pad level and a lack of counter moves.”
29. Commanders: Josh Conerly, Jr.
Oregon offensive tackle
SI Ranking: No. 37
“He’s quick and smooth-footed in his kick slide as a pass protector, and when he wins the race to first contact, he’s difficult to beat—he allowed only one sack in 2024.
“[He] struggles anchoring against power rushers and is only average in space as a run blocker. Conerly has the requisite tools to play tackle, though he may need some seasoning before being thrown into the fire.”
30. Bills: Maxwell Hairston
Kentucky cornerback
SI Ranking: No. 34
“Hairston has the instincts, footwork and fluidity to thrive in both man and zone systems. [He] is confident and smart, which enables him to play man coverage and balance responsibilities in zone.
“He had five interceptions with two pick-sixes in 2023. He provides very little in run support, but in coverage, he has the athleticism and refinement to be a starter.”
31. Eagles: Jihaad Campbell
Alabama linebacker
SI Ranking: No. 10
“Campbell is an asset on passing downs—he gets tremendous depth on his zone drops, and his five sacks highlight his effectiveness as a blitzer.
“Campbell’s inconsistent with his hands and can be handled by blockers, and his instincts and run fits aren’t fully developed.
“But his athleticism helps mitigate his immediate shortcomings, and the more he plays, the closer he should get to reaching his ceiling as an impactful, three-down linebacker.”
32. Chiefs: Josh Simmons
Ohio State left tackle
SI Ranking: No. 29
“In pass protection, he’s efficient with his hands, has a strong core and moves with tremendous balance, allowing him to handle both speed and power rushers. He’s explosive leaving his stance, though he too often misses at the second level as a run blocker.”
