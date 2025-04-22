Mel Kiper ranks top college football players in 2025 NFL Draft
It’s almost time for the 2025 NFL Draft, as college football’s best outgoing talent looks to hear their name called at historic Lambeau Field.
ESPN mock-drafter extraordinaire Mel Kiper, Jr. went about adjusting his most recent Big Board, ranking the best players regardless of position coming into the draft.
There were some changes in those rankings, but one theme stuck out: we could see quite a lot of Colorado represented among the first round selections.
2025 NFL Draft player rankings
10. Jalon Walker
Position: Linebacker
School: Georgia
Kiper says: “He’s a versatile defender, with experience as an off-ball linebacker and a pass rusher.”
College Football HQ says: You can’t really miss with a pass rusher of Walker’s caliber, standing at 6 foot 1 and 243 pounds, with 6.5 sacks and 7 negative plays forced last season.
--
9. Will Campbell
Position: Offensive tackle
School: LSU
Kiper says: “He has a big frame, and his solid footwork and technique make him an effective pass protector.”
College Football HQ says: Effective is right, as Campbell locked down the edge of LSU’s line the last couple years, allowing all of 2 sacks last season.
--
8. Armand Membou
Position: Offensive tackle
School: Missouri
Kiper says: “Wherever he ends up, he’s very good in pass protection and shows some pop at the point of attack.”
College Football HQ says: Some scouts consider Membou to be undersized for the tackle position, but his extensive experience and unchallenged production as a strong side blocker could make him a quality investment.
--
7. Tyler Warren
Position: Tight end
School: Penn State
Kiper says: “He’s a reliable pass catcher, and once the ball is in his hands, he can break free.”
College Football HQ says: Warren is one of those players who can do a little of everything and do it well. He was tied for second in FBS with a school record 104 catches a year ago, covering 1,233 yards and scoring 25 all-purpose touchdowns in his career.
--
6. Cam Ward
Position: Quarterback
School: Miami
Kiper says: “I like his toughness, swagger, and confidence.”
College Football HQ says: Ward was always productive wherever he played, but saved his best work against his best competition, hitting 67 percent of his throws at Miami, covering over 4,300 yards passing with 39 touchdowns, leading college football’s top scoring attack and third-best passing offense.
--
5. Shedeur Sanders
Position: Quarterback
School: Colorado
Kiper says: “When his mechanics and footwork are sound, he can pick apart a defense.”
College Football HQ says: Sanders’ resolutely consistent offensive production stands out all the more given the dismal state of Colorado’s pass protection and virtually non-existent rushing threat. While a credible rusher himself, he doesn’t overly rely on that part of his game.
--
4. Ashton Jeanty
Position: Running back
School: Boise State
Kiper says: “Jeanty has sure hands out of the backfield and can be a true all-purpose back in the NFL.”
College Football HQ says: Any reservation a franchise has about using a high pick on a tailback, they should reconsider if Jeanty is available. He posted 7 yards per carry and forced the most missed tackles of any player in college football, boasting a seductive combination of agility and pure physicality.
--
3. Mason Graham
Position: Defensive tackle
School: Michigan
Kiper says: “His leverage gives him an advantage at the point of attack, and interior offensive linemen struggle with his power and quickness.”
College Football HQ says: When draft analysts use the word “motor,” it’s Graham they’re referring to. He won the Outland Trophy as college football’s best overall line player and was a 13-game starter on Michigan’s national title team.
--
2. Abdul Carter
Position: Outside linebacker
School: Penn State
Kiper says: “He is instinctive and fast flying to the football.”
College Football HQ says: Few mock drafts have Carter dropping lower than No. 3 after his NCAA-best 23.5 tackles for loss a year ago. There are few sure things coming off the edge, but Carter is one of them.
--
1. Travis Hunter
Position: Wide receiver, defensive back
School: Colorado
Kiper says: “Hunter has tremendous hand-eye coordination and elite ball skills.”
College Football HQ says: Hunter remains adamant he wants to play offense and defense, even if some coaches have expressed skepticism he can pull it off. While he depends more on raw athleticism to play receiver, analysts favor his more cerebral and technical approach on defense.
You can see Kiper’s full rankings here.
--