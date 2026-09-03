2026 Big 12 Quarterback Power Rankings Ahead of Week 1

The Big 12 features little bits of everything at quarterback in 2026.

In total, nine different Big 12 teams will field a transfer at quarterback this season. These transfers range from former five-star quarterbacks at SEC schools to the brightest of Ivy League stars.

Texas Tech aside, most of the teams in the upper echelon of the league retained their 2025 starters at quarterback. The Red Raiders join Kansas and Colorado as outliers who promoted younger quarterbacks into the starting role.

TCU's Jaden Craig was the only Big 12 quarterback to take the field in Week 0. The Harvard transfer finished 20-of-32 passing for 175 yards and failed to guide the Horned Frogs on a scoring drive after the first quarter, resulting in a sloppy 15-10 loss to North Carolina in Ireland.

Below, we rank the eight best quarterbacks in the Big 12 entering Week 1 of the 2026 college football season.

8. DJ Lagway (Baylor)

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Baylor quarterback DJ Lagway takes questions from reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While his underwhelming performance at Florida is hard to ignore, Lagway transferred into a quarterback-friendly system this offseason. Offensive coordinator Jake Spavital squeezed the most out of Sawyer Robertson in his previous two seasons on the job, and Lagway’s ceiling as a quarterback is greater than that of Robertson.

Lagway faces Power Four competition against Auburn in Atlanta to open the season (3:30 p.m. EDT, ABC and Disney+). The Bears were forced to abandon the run against the Tigers last year, but Spavital’s offense aired it out for an impressive 419 yards against DJ Durkin’s defense.

7. Alonza Barnett (UCF)

The James Madison transfer is one of several intriguing dual-threat quarterbacks in the Big 12. Barnett threw for 2,806 yards and 23 touchdowns and ran for 589 yards and 15 touchdowns in the Dukes’ run to the College Football Playoff, and his ability to produce should bolster what was an anemic Knights offense in 2025.

Bethune-Cookman is up first on UCF's schedule on Thursday (7 p.m. EDT, ESPN+). Barnett likely won’t play the entirety of the game if UCF has a large second-half lead, so the game at Pittsburgh in Week 2 is the true litmus test for him against Power Four competition.

6. Drew Mestemaker (Oklahoma State)

Oklahoma State's quarterback Drew Mestemaker talks with coaches during an Oklahoma State football practice in Stillwater, Okla., Aug. 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

College football’s top passer from a season ago occupies the No. 6 spot in the rankings. While Oklahoma State is a new stop for Mestemaker, his surroundings are familiar; head coach Eric Morris, offensive coordinator Sean Brophy, running back Caleb Hawkins and wide receiver Wyatt Young are among the familiar faces joining Mestemaker in Stillwater this season.

Speaking of familiarity, the Cowboys square off against Tulsa in Week 1 (3:45 p.m. EDT, ESPNU). Mestemaker carved up American Conference defenses throughout the 2025 season, so he should feel right at home.

5. Avery Johnson (Kansas State)

Kansas State might have undergone a coaching change this offseason, but it retained a third-year starter at quarterback. In his previous two seasons as the Wildcats’ starter, Johnson combined for over 5,000 yards and 43 touchdowns in the air, along with over 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground.

Johnson should piece together a prolific outing against Nicholls to open the season (7 p.m. EDT, ESPN+). Kansas State is one of the few Big 12 teams to miss Power Four competition out of conference, which presents Johnson with an opportunity to stack a trio of strong performances ahead of its Big 12 opener at Cincinnati.

4. Conner Weigman (Houston)

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) calls a play during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout his five-year college career, the only offense Weigman has played comfortably in is Slade Nagle's at Houston. Weigman ended 2025 with 2,705 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns and nine interceptions and an impressive 700 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns, heights he never reached at Texas A&M.

A rematch with Oregon State is the first for Houston on its 2026 schedule (Noon EDT, ESPN and Disney+). Weigman finished last year’s meeting 20-of-36 passing for 270 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. The Beavers are entering their first game under a new head coach, so this is an excellent opportunity for Weigman to start his season on the right note.

3. Bear Bachmeier (BYU)

BYU didn’t miss a beat offensively when it replaced incumbent starter Jake Retzlaff with Bachmeier following Retzlaff’s dismissal from the team last summer. As a freshman, Bachmeier threw for 3,033 yards and added 527 more yards to a rushing attack that featured LJ Martin, one of college football’s most explosive running backs.

Martin and a pair of offensive linemen are the only offensive starters from last season joining Bachmeier, so he must once again acquaint himself with multiple new surroundings. The Cougars ease into 2026 with Utah Tech (8 p.m. EDT, ESPN+), so Bachmeier should sail smoothly into the Week 2 matchup with Arizona.

2. Noah Fifita (Arizona)

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fifita is one of the most seasoned starting quarterbacks in college football, entering what is basically his fourth season as Arizona’s starter. He has thrown for a cumulative 9,183 yards, putting him within 1,000 yards of breaking Nick Foles’ record for the most passing yards in program history.

The Wildcats open 2026 with Northern Arizona (9:30 p.m. EDT, ESPN). In all likelihood, Fifita sits out the later portions of this game to rest up for the trip to BYU next week.

1. Devon Dampier (Utah)

Utah possesses the luxury of the Big 12’s fastest and most elusive dual-threat quarterback. In his first season of Power Four football, Dampier threw for 2,490 yards and 24 touchdowns and ran for 835 yards and 10 touchdowns in one of the league’s most potent rushing attacks.

The Utes open with Idaho on Thursday night (9 p.m. EDT, ESPNU). Dampier won’t play the entire game if Utah has a large lead in the second half, allowing him to rest for the Week 2 matchup against Arkansas.