Florida State, Clemson top ACC preseason media football rankings

Media members have revealed their 2024 preseason ACC football rankings, and there were some interesting votes cast for the No. 1 team.

James Parks

Where things stand in the preseason ACC media football rankings with a first-place battle between Florida State and Clemson.
Where things stand in the preseason ACC media football rankings with a first-place battle between Florida State and Clemson. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
With under a month to go before ACC teams help kick off the 2024 college football season and with players entering fall camp, media members voted on and released the annual preseason football rankings, and early on it looks like there's a two-team race at the top of the poll.

But it's not just Florida State and Clemson that will contend for the ACC title if you take the media votes at face value. Miami received 17 first-place votes to place third, while NC State finished fourth with eight votes to win the conference.

Virginia Tech earned five votes from the media, while even Georgia Tech and Boston College both got one vote each. Incoming ACC member California came out with two votes to finish first-place.

ACC preseason media 2024 football rankings

First-place votes in parentheses

  1. Florida State (81)
  2. Clemson (55)
  3. Miami (17)
  4. NC State (8)
  5. Louisville
  6. Virginia Tech (5)
  7. SMU
  8. North Carolina
  9. Georgia Tech (1)
  10. Cal (2)
  11. Duke
  12. Syracuse
  13. Pittsburgh
  14. Boston College (1)
  15. Wake Forest
  16. Virginia
  17. Stanford

