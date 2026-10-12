How Georgia’s Win Over Alabama Completely Changes the SEC Championship Race

In the high-stakes world of college football, few modern rivalries carry the weight of Georgia playing Alabama in the SEC, and their latest clash has once again sent ripples through the conference standings and beyond.

Georgia’s hard-fought win over Alabama has dramatically altered the landscape of the SEC Championship race. What once looked like an open contest now centers heavily on the Bulldogs’ position at the top.

Georgia Takes Clear Control of the SEC

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia is now the only unbeaten team in SEC play. Alabama and Kentucky sit a game back at 3-1. Several other contenders — Tennessee, Missouri, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State — are 2-1.

Texas and Oklahoma both sit at 1-1 in conference play after the Longhorns’ upset loss to the Sooners. LSU dropped to 1-2 in SEC games after falling to Kentucky on the road, effectively ending its realistic path to Atlanta in Lane Kiffin’s first season.

The head-to-head result gives Georgia a crucial tiebreaker advantage over Alabama. In a conference without divisions, the top two teams by conference record, with head-to-head and other tiebreakers applied, advance to the SEC Championship Game.

Georgia’s perfect mark, signature road win, and the simultaneous stumble by Texas put the Bulldogs firmly in the driver’s seat for one of those berths—and likely the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff.

What It Means for Alabama and the Rest of the Field

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the loss, Alabama remains firmly in the chase, controlling its destiny for a second-place finish with a manageable remaining schedule that includes Tennessee (which struggled to beat Arkansas), Texas A&M (which is 1-3 in the SEC), and LSU (which dropped to 1-2 in conference and 4-2 overall). These are games the Crimson Tide should clearly be favored in.

A strong finish going forward could produce another Georgia-Alabama rematch in Atlanta. Kentucky’s 3-1 start and other 2-1 teams create some real secondary pressure, but none match Georgia’s combination of perfect record, résumé, and head-to-head edge.

Texas’s Collapse Opens the Door Wider

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas’ stunning loss carried major consequences beyond the national ranking drop from No. 1 to No. 7 in the national AP rankings.

The Longhorns, once viewed as co-favorites for the SEC title, now sit in a crowded group of one-loss teams, and their path to Atlanta became significantly steeper: they must navigate a brutal remaining slate that includes four ranked opponents while needing help from teams above them.

The loss to OU more starkly exposed some lingering inconsistencies, particularly the two costly turnovers by quarterback Arch Manning that led to the game-winning Sooner points, that raise questions about Texas’ ceiling even as the Longhorns remain viable for the College Football Playoff.

Oklahoma’s win keeps the Sooners relevant at 1-1 in the SEC but still a full game behind the leaders. The chaos in Dallas effectively cleared Georgia’s path at the top of the conference standings.

Broader Implications for the Championship Race

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before Saturday, the SEC title picture featured multiple undefeated or lightly-tested contenders, with Texas the apparent favorite. But Georgia’s resilient road win, paired with the Longhorn collapse, clarified the hierarchy.

The Bulldogs now hold the clearest path to the SEC Championship Game. Alabama must win out or nearly so while hoping for other help. Texas needs to pass critical tests against ranked foes and some help itself.

One chaotic October Saturday turned a crowded race into a Georgia-led chase. The Bulldogs are no longer simply contenders. They are the team to beat for the SEC title.

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Picks