FAA Ground Stop Forces Rare Delay of AP Top 25 College Football Rankings

The forthcoming AP Top 25 college football rankings will arrive a day later than usual this week, giving voters additional time to account for a very unusual weekend schedule.

Instead of being released Sunday, the latest edition of the AP poll is scheduled to come out one day later, on Monday.

The one-day delay comes after a late scheduling change affected the Week 11 college football slate, extending the weekend’s action into Sunday.

Why Are the AP Top 25 Rankings Delayed?

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The delay stems from the postponement of the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma game, which the SEC moved from Saturday to Sunday following travel disruptions connected to nationwide Federal Aviation Administration ground stop.

The schedule change created an unusual situation for the AP poll, as voters typically submit their ballots after Saturday’s games conclude.

With a significant matchup still to be played on Sunday, the additional day allows voters to consider the complete weekend slate before finalizing their rankings.

Rather than release the poll without accounting for Sunday’s game, the AP adjusted its schedule to accommodate the change.

When Will the AP College Football Rankings Be Released?

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College football fans can expect the latest AP Top 25 rankings on Monday, Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. Eastern.

The poll traditionally arrives Sunday afternoon during the regular season, making this week's adjusted release a notable departure from the usual schedule.

The rankings will provide an updated look at the nation’s top teams as the regular season approaches its final stretch.

With conference championship races taking shape and the College Football Playoff picture becoming clearer, every remaining weekend carries enormous weight.

What to Watch in This Week’s AP Poll

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The additional day could prove important for several teams looking to improve their position in the national rankings.

Saturday’s results have the potential to produce movement throughout the Top 25 again, particularly among teams competing for conference titles and playoff consideration.

Sunday’s Ole Miss-Oklahoma matchup will also give voters another result to evaluate before submitting their ballots.

The latest rankings will offer another snapshot of how the AP voters view the national landscape with only a few weeks remaining in the regular season.

For fans accustomed to checking the AP Top 25 every Sunday, this week’s poll will require a little extra patience.