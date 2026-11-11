Georgia Already Loses No. 1 Spot in Updated College Football Rankings

College football appears to have a universal consensus as to who is the No. 1 team in the rankings with three weeks remaining in the 2026 regular season.

Well, almost a universal consensus. The human pollsters and the playoff selection committee agree that Georgia is the best team in the country right now.

But one computer ranking stands out from the pack, naming another team as the No. 1 contender in college football.

Notre Dame Claims the Top Spot

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In the updated ESPN Football Power Index rankings released after a chaotic Week 10, Notre Dame holds at No. 1 with a rating of 27.3. Georgia follows closely at 27.2, with Alabama third at 26.1, Miami fourth at 26.0, and Ohio State fifth at 24.5.

The Fighting Irish solidified their position with a 31-24 home win over Miami. That result, combined with strong perceived overall efficiency metrics, kept them ahead of the Bulldogs, who dominated ranked Ole Miss 42-7 on the road.

How the FPI Ranks Teams

The Football Power Index measures team strength as a forward-looking predictor rather than a résumé or poll ranking. Using existing data, it estimates how many points a team would be expected to outscore an average FBS opponent by on a neutral field.

Higher numbers indicate greater projected strength. The model incorporates results to date, opponent adjustments, and efficiency data, then runs thousands of simulations of the remaining schedule to project records, playoff odds, and title chances.

Ratings update regularly as new games are played. It is explicitly designed to forecast future performance, not simply reward past wins or strength of schedule in the traditional sense.

Why Georgia Is Not No. 1

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Georgia’s rating reflects elite play and a convincing dismantling of Ole Miss. The Bulldogs rank as the top SEC team in the model and project strongly for the conference title game and a high playoff seed.

Yet the razor-thin gap to Notre Dame shows the Irish’s recent body of work and underlying metrics giving them a slight edge in the computer’s evaluation of pure team strength heading forward.

Small differences in efficiency, remaining schedule difficulty, or simulation outcomes can produce these narrow separations near the top.

Does the Ranking Foretell On-Field Results?

Because FPI is a predictive model built around expected point margins and season simulations, it offers a data-driven view of relative strength that often aligns with later outcomes better than pure opinion polls.

A No. 1 ranking does not guarantee a championship or even an undefeated finish, but it signals that the model currently views Notre Dame as the team most likely to perform at the highest level against remaining competition.

Georgia remains extremely close and highly favored in its own projections. Rankings like this can shift quickly with one or two key results, but they provide a useful, objective lens on which teams the numbers favor as the season heads into its decisive stretch.

The tight race at the top underscores how competitive the upper tier remains. Both Notre Dame and Georgia enter the final weeks as clear national title contenders according to the computer.

More: ESPN Reshuffles Top 25 College Football Rankings in Week 11