Ranking the Biggest Threats to Top Four Teams in College Football

The race is on for college football’s best teams to position themselves for consideration in the top four to earn a first-round bye once the playoff begins.

Not many teams are able to contend for one of those spots, and the teams currently ranked near the top aren’t in the clear yet, still with big games to play going forward.

Which teams pose the biggest threats to college football’s highest-ranked contenders?

No. 1 Georgia

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Georgia’s biggest threat: at No. 17 South Carolina on Nov. 21

Three of the Bulldogs’ future opponents could rank as the toughest. They host a ranked and desperate Missouri this weekend. And there’s whoever they’ll likely play for the SEC championship in a couple weeks.

But the Gamecocks are on a roll lately. They’ve won four straight games, including against ranked opponents in Tennessee and Florida.

Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers is first in FBS with 400 scramble yards and his mobility will be a key test for a stout Bulldog defense.

Any slip by the Bulldogs after their dominant statement against Ole Miss would reopen the door for other conference contenders and invite closer scrutiny of Georgia’s earlier loss to Auburn.

More: Georgia Already Loses No. 1 Spot in New College Football Rankings

No. 2 Utah

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Utah’s biggest threat: at No. 23 Arizona this weekend

Utah’s road trip to Tucson this weekend stands as the clearest immediate danger to any top-four team. Playing road games after a signature win has already cost BYU, which lost at UCF after beating Notre Dame, and the Utes have to be on trap game alert.

The Wildcats’ two losses have come against the two ranked Big 12 teams they played, BYU and Texas Tech, and they’re under pressure to avoid a third.

They can also throw the ball very well, too, as Noah Fifita leads the No. 6 ranked aerial attack in college football. Utah is a meager 103rd nationally against the pass.

A loss would not eliminate Utah, of course, but it would force the committee to reevaluate an undefeated resume that still lacks an overwhelming strength of schedule.

No. 3 Alabama

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Alabama’s biggest threat: against Auburn on Nov. 28

Kalen DeBoer’s team is in the catbird seat at the best possible time. Moving up to third in the playoff poll this week, the Crimson Tide face three uber-winnable games: at Vanderbilt, against Chattanooga, and the Iron Bowl at home.

Not all that much has gone right for Auburn this season. Its four SEC losses are to some of the conference’s better teams: by 5 to Florida and 10 to Tennessee, but also by 21 to LSU and by 30 to Ole Miss.

Then again, they beat No. 1 Georgia. On the road. After Georgia beat Alabama.

The laws of probability suggest Auburn won’t be competitive with the Tide, but who knows? Will Alex Golesh’s team go all out in the rivalry and play a little spoiler?

A loss in that environment would drop Alabama into a crowded two- and three-loss SEC pack fighting for at-large positioning.

The committee’s love affair with the Tide suggests they wouldn’t fall as far as out of the top dozen if disaster strikes in Rivalry Week, but it’s still not a question they want to put in front of the selectors at such a crucial moment.

No. 4 UCLA

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UCLA’s biggest threat: against No. 18 USC on Nov. 28

There’s a long line of one- and two-loss contenders looking to capitalize from any mistakes the Bruins make the rest of the way.

And the selection committee will be eager to punish them considering their lackluster strength of schedule until now, especially compared with what’s to come.

UCLA’s opponents to date have a combined record of just 36-45 (.444). Their remaining three opponents — Illinois, Michigan, and USC — are 18-9 (.667) put together.

Any slip-ups against better competition will cost the Bruins in the committee room. No team poses a greater threat than USC with its potent aerial offense, ranked 12th in FBS.

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