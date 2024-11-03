AP top 25 poll: Ohio State rises, Clemson falls in Week 11 college football rankings
As we pick up the pieces from a momentous Statement Saturday across the country, let’s take a look at where things stand in the new AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 11.
Seven teams in last week’s poll lost over the weekend, leaving AP top 25 voters with some consequential decisions to make, especially in the middle of the pack, as would-be contenders laid an egg just days before the selection committee reveals its first rankings.
Clemson and Texas A&M were big losers in the new rankings after surprising losses that opened up some more room at the top of the ACC and SEC standings, respectively.
Ohio State moved into the No. 3 position this week after taking out Penn State, which, despite the loss, remains firmly in the top 10 of the national poll moving into November football.
And while Georgia eventually took down Florida, its slow start and shaky performance overall lost the Bulldogs their one first-place vote this week.
Where do we stand in the updated top 25 college football rankings this week? Let’s take a look at what teams moves up, and down, and who stayed put in Week 11, according to AP voters.
AP top 25 rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Oregon (62)
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Miami
- Texas
- Penn State
- Tennessee
- Indiana
- BYU
- Notre Dame
- Alabama
- Boise State
- SMU
- LSU
- Texas A&M
- Ole Miss
- Iowa State
- Army
- Clemson
- Washington State
- Colorado
- Kansas State
- Pittsburgh
- Vanderbilt
- Louisville
How did we do? Our prediction for the AP top 25 rankings
And ... Coaches Poll top 25 rankings for Week 11
Other teams receiving votes
These teams got votes on AP top 25 ballots, but not enough to be included in the official rankings this week
Missouri 81, South Carolina 58, Tulane 41, UNLV 9, UL Lafayette 9, Washington 4, Arizona State 3, Iowa 2, Texas Tech 2.
AP top 25 biggest movers
Penn State (Down 3). As expected, the Nittany Lions fell after another loss to Ohio State, but stayed within the top 10 and still very much in the expanded playoff conversation.
Indiana (Up 5). The Hoosiers move to 9-0 for the first time ever after pounding Michigan State and sit atop the Big Ten standings alongside Oregon.
SMU (Up 7). A signature rout against then-undefeated Pittsburgh makes the Mustangs a team to watch in the ACC title picture.
Clemson (Down 8). AP voters punished the Tigers for falling flat against Louisville at home and ending a six-game win streak that presses pause on this team’s nascent playoff ambitions.
Pittsburgh (Down 5). There was some concern AP top 25 voters would drop Pitt out of the rankings given the margin of its loss against SMU, but it clings to the No. 23 position.
Texas A&M (Down 5). There are no more undefeated teams in SEC play after the Aggies responded to their win against LSU last week by getting blasted by South Carolina.
College football’s undefeated teams
And then there were five.
Amid the rubble of upsets across this weekend’s games, three of the eight remaining undefeated teams took their first loss of the season, all from the Power Four ranks.
This week, we bid farewell to Penn State, Pittsburgh, and Iowa State.
ACC: Miami
Big Ten: Oregon, Indiana
Big 12: BYU
AAC: Army
